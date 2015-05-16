Preview: Tigers at Cardinals

David Price’s tender hamstring won’t keep him off the mound when the Detroit Tigers visit the St. Louis Cardinals for the second contest of their three-game series on Saturday. The star hurler suffered the injury against Kansas City on May 8 and had his turn pushed back two days before being cleared to pitch against St. Louis.

Price hurt his right hamstring when he stepped on a bat that had been thrown to the side by an umpire in case of a play at home plate. “If I had to stay on five days – if it was the playoffs or the World Series or something and I needed to pitch – I would have been out there,” Price told reporters. The Tigers rolled to a 10-4 victory in the opener as Miguel Cabrera hit his 399th career homer to tie Andres Galarraga for most by a Venezuelan-born player. The blast was the ninth of the season for Cabrera, but the first to occur in a night game.

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH David Price (3-1, 3.30 ERA) vs. Cardinals LH Tyler Lyons (0-0, 4.82)

Price’s pitching wasn’t so splendid in the outing against Kansas City as he gave up four earned runs and a season-high 13 hits in 6 1/3 innings while receiving a no-decision. He had allowed just 11 hits over his two previous starts – both wins – and has struck out three or fewer batters in three of his last four turns. Price, who never has faced St. Louis, is 2-0 with a 1.71 ERA in three road outings this season.

Lyons will be making his third start since being recalled from Triple-A Memphis. He did not factor in the decision against Pittsburgh in his last turn, when he allowed three runs (two earned) and five hits in five innings. Lyons has struck out 91 in 99 career frames despite owning a 2-8 record.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cardinals LF Matt Holliday went 1-for-5 in the opener and has reached base safely in 33 straight games, tying Albert Pujols (2005) for the second-longest streak to start a season in team history. Pujols also holds the record of 42 consecutive contests, set in 2008.

2. Detroit CF Anthony Gose recorded three hits on Friday and is 19-for-43 over his last 10 games.

3. St. Louis SS Jhonny Peralta is hitless in 13 career at-bats against Price.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Tigers 3