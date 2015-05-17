Preview: Tigers at Cardinals

Miguel Cabrera aims to homer for a career high-tying fourth straight game as the visiting Detroit Tigers try to complete a three-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. The Tigers have won four straight against National League opponents and are 21-10 all-time against the Cardinals, who are trying to avoid a season-high third consecutive loss.

Detroit’s bats have been hot, racking up 50 hits over the past three games, and the Tigers are 20-2 when they have more hits than their opponent. Cabrera has hit four homers in the past three games, including the 400th of his career in Saturday’s 4-3 victory in 10 innings. Cardinals shortstop Jhonny Peralta has done his best Cabrera impression by homering in back-to-back games -- the first St. Louis player to do so this season. Detroit right-hander Alfredo Simon hopes to continue his torment of the Cardinals after beating them twice last September in the midst of the National League Central race.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ESPN

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Alfredo Simon (4-1, 3.05 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Lance Lynn (2-3, 3.27)

After winning his first four starts of the season, Simon is winless in his last three outings, but he pitched well the last time he took the ball. The 34-year-old from the Dominican Republic held Minnesota to one run over 7 2/3 innings in a no-decision Tuesday. Simon is 3-0 with a 3.29 ERA in 17 appearances (three starts) against St. Louis.

Lynn has been inconsistent over the past month, alternating strong starts and poor ones, but he’s coming off one of his best efforts of the season. The 28-year-old threw six scoreless innings and struck out nine in a win at Cleveland on Tuesday, though he did match a season-high with four walks. Lynn has faced the Tigers only once, allowing five runs in five innings and taking the loss in 2012.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cardinals hit three home runs Saturday for their third three-homer game of the season after doing so only twice in 2014.

2. Detroit RF J.D. Martinez (10-for-24) and SS Jose Iglesias (9-for-26) are riding seven-game hitting streaks.

3. St. Louis LF Matt Holliday has reached base in all 34 games he has played this season, the second-longest streak to start a season in franchise history behind Albert Pujols’ 42-game run in 2008. Holliday is 3-for-16 versus Simon.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Tigers 4