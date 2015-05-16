Tigers rack up 17 hits in rout of Cardinals

ST. LOUIS -- If the last two games are any indication, the Detroit Tigers offense is about to kick into high gear.

After pounding out 20 hits in Thursday’s 13-1 beating of Minnesota, Detroit’s bats made the trip to Busch Stadium Friday night, abusing the St. Louis Cardinals for 17 hits in a 10-4 verdict that kicked off a marquee interleague series.

“Every hit you get off a pitcher, his confidence goes down,” Tigers right fielder J.D. Martinez said. “Confidence is everything in baseball. Everyone has the talent or they wouldn’t be here. It’s what happens in the six inches between your ears.”

Detroit’s lineup has the ability to make any pitcher wonder about his ability, but has operated in fits and starts so far. However, it worked over St. Louis’ bullpen in the latter innings after forcing starter Carlos Martinez (3-2) out of the game after five-plus innings and 103 pitches.

The Tigers lit up the heavily used Cardinals relief corps for eight runs in the last three innings, highlighted by first baseman Miguel Cabrera’s 399th career homer, a two-run blast to center off Mitch Harris in the seventh that gave Detroit a 4-0 lead.

It made Cabrera Venezuela’s all-time homer leader, surpassing former All-Star first baseman Andres Galarraga. It was also Cabrera’s third homer in two games.

“He’s heated up quickly,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said of Cabrera. “It looks like he’s staying back and driving the ball. I thought we kept pressing and that our hitters had good at-bats. They were really selective.”

Martinez followed Cabrera’s homer with his eighth, marking the first time Detroit (22-14) registered back-to-back blasts this year.

St. Louis (24-11) responded with two-run clouts by shortstop Jhonny Peralta in the seventh and right fielder Jason Heyward in the eighth, pulling within 6-4 and injecting some suspense into the game.

But the Tigers sent most of a sellout crowd of 45,601 for the exits with a five-hit, four-run ninth that featured a bullet two-run double by left fielder Yoenis Cespedes, plus an RBI double from catcher James McCann and a run-scoring single from shortstop Jose Iglesias.

Cabrera, Cespedes, McCann and center fielder Anthony Gose each finished with three hits. Iglesias and Martinez picked up two apiece. Second baseman Ian Kinsler was the only position player without a hit, and he joined in the fun with a run and RBI.

Starter Shane Greene (4-2) picked up the win with five shutout innings, leaving with what the Tigers called ulnar neuritis in his right hand. Greene scattered five hits, walked two and fanned four.

Greene said his pinky and ring fingers started going numb when he walked Peralta in the fifth.

“I felt really good until then,” Greene said. “I‘m not a doctor so I don’t know what’s going on, but we’ll get to the bottom of it. I‘m not feeling any pain.”

Carlos Martinez tied a career high with eight strikeouts for the Cardinals, but allowed seven hits and two runs along with two walks. It was the seventh straight game in which a St. Louis starter failed to make it past the sixth inning.

The Cardinals also missed on a spate of opportunities during the first six innings, going 1-for-7 with men in scoring position and stranding 10 runners for the night.

“There were some missed opportunities,” St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said. “We also had some good at-bats. We had 10 hard outs.”

Meanwhile, Detroit’s offense put together a second straight huge game.

“There was never any panic or concern in the clubhouse,” J.D. Martinez said. “We knew it was a matter of time.”

NOTES: St. Louis LHP Jaime Garcia (shoulder) made his second rehab start Friday night for Double-A Springfield at Northwest Arkansas. Garcia pitched six innings, allowing six hits and two runs with no walks and six strikeouts. ... Detroit RHP Justin Verlander (right triceps strain) threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session Friday. Verlander was disabled on March 29. ... Cardinals 1B Matt Adams was benched for Mark Reynolds, even though RHP Shane Greene was pitching. The left-handed-hitting Adams went 1-for-21 on the team’s six-game road trip, dropping his average to .236.