Preview: Tigers at Cubs

Coming off their first home loss in three weeks, the Chicago Cubs hope to salvage a split of their two-game interleague series with the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. The Tigers outlasted the Cubs for a 10-8 victory in the rain-delayed opener, snapping Chicago’s eight-game home winning streak.

The Cubs’ lead for the National League’s second wild card is down to three games over San Francisco, but Chicago still has six more home games before beginning a six-game road trip with three against the Giants. The Tigers smacked around Cubs left-hander Jon Lester on June 9 in Detroit, tagging the ace for five runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. Miguel Cabrera (14-for-25, HR) and Victor Martinez (8-for-19, HR) have enjoyed particular success against Lester. Detroit, which ranks fifth in the American League with 68 stolen bases, might try to get the running game going against Lester, who has given up a major league-high 35 thefts.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Detroit, WPWR (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH Daniel Norris (2-2, 4.24 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Jon Lester (8-8, 3.21)

Norris is 1-1 with a 4.76 ERA in three starts since being acquired from Toronto in the David Price deal. The 22-year-old was excellent in his Tigers debut at Baltimore but has surrendered nine runs (eight earned) in 9 2/3 innings over his last two outings. Norris is making his Wrigley Field debut, but he pitched a scoreless inning in relief against the Cubs last season.

Lester has posted five straight quality starts, going 4-0 with a 2.04 ERA over that span. The 31-year-old has hit double-digits in strikeouts twice during that stretch, including 10 in a six-inning stint against Milwaukee his last time out. Lester is 2-5 with a 5.25 ERA in 10 career starts against the Tigers and has been on the losing end of each of the last three meetings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs CF Dexter Fowler went 2-for-3 Tuesday and is 10-for-22 during a six-game hitting streak.

2. Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler went 5-for-5 Tuesday and is .393 in 15 games in August.

3. Detroit’s 19 hits Tuesday were one off its season high May 14 versus Minnesota.

PREDICTION: Cubs 3, Tigers 2