Tigers 10, Cubs 8

CHICAGO -- J.D. Martinez’s sacrifice ignited a three-run eighth as the Detroit Tigers went on to a 10-8 victory over the Chicago Cubs in a storm-delayed contest that didn’t conclude until 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

The runs came off Cubs right-handed reliever Pedro Strop, who loaded the bases with none out.

The Cubs (67-50) suffered their second straight loss while the Tigers (57-61) won their third in five outings.

Martinez’s sacrifice snapped a 6-6 tie and drove in center fielder Anthony Gose. Third baseman Nick Castellanos scored second baseman Ian Kinsler and first baseman Miguel Cabrera for a 9-6 lead.

Gose made it 10-6 in the ninth, coming home on Kinsler’s one out sacrifice to center.

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo drove in left fielder Kyle Schwarber with a ninth inning fielder’s choice and second baseman Chris Coghlan scored from third on a error by catcher James McCann to make it 10-8.

But the Tigers right-hander struck out third baseman Kris Bryant to end the game.

Strop, the sixth of seven Cubs pitchers, allowed three earned runs on three hits, walked two and struck out a pair in one inning and fell to 1-6.

Tigers right-hander Al Albuquerque (3-0) pitched one-third inning in the seventh for the victory.

Kinsler, Martinez and Gose each homered for an early 5-2 Tigers lead before the game was delayed 2 hours and 17 minutes by severe weather.

Schwarber narrowed the lead to 6-5 with a three-run homer in the fifth.

Rizzo tied the game at 6-6 in the seventh with a two-out RBI double to drive in center fielder Dexter Fowler.

The tie got Cubs starter Jason Hammel off the hook for a loss. He had allowed five runs on nine hits, struck out six and walked one through three innings, his shortest outing of the season.

Tigers starter Anibal Sanchez left with a lead after 2 1/3 innings with a runner on second base and was replaced by left-hander Tom Gorzelanny when the game resumed at 10:29 p.m. CT.

Detroit grabbed a 3-0 first inning lead off Hammel. With one out, Kinsler sent a 2-2 pitch to the left-field basket for his seventh homer and a 1-0 advantage.

Cabrera then launched a first pitch to left that was caught by a fan in front of a concrete barrier, but beyond the left-field basket. An initial home run ruling was overturned and Cabrera settled in at second with a ground-rule double.

Cabrera promptly came home on the next pitch when Martinez homered to center for his team-high 31st of the season.

The Cubs got two runs back in the bottom of the first on second baseman Chris Coghlan’s 14th homer. The two-run shot to left came on a 3-1 pitch with one out and brought home Schwarber, who had walked.

The Tigers clubbed their third homer with one out in the second. Gose sent a two-run shot to left that brought home shortstop Jose Iglesias for a 5-2 lead.

A storm front -- including heavy rain, lightning and high winds -- arrived with one out in the bottom of the third and resulted in a 2-hour, 17-minute delay.

When the game resumed, Sanchez was also finished after working 2 1/3 innings. He allowed two runs on three hits, walked one and struck out a pair.

Detroit added a run for a 6-2 lead in the fourth when Kinsler scored on a two-out infield single by Tyler Collins.

Schwarber prevented another Tiger run in the fifth when he fired to catcher Miguel Montero to tag Detroit shortstop Jose Iglesias at the plate following a two-out single from Kinsler.

In the bottom of the frame, the Cubs left fielder slammed a two-out homer to right -- his ninth of the season -- to score shortstop Addison Russell and center fielder Dexter Fowler and cut the Tiger lead to 6-5.

That also marked the end for right-handed reliever Buck Farmer, who worked 1 1/3 innings.

