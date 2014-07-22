Preview: Tigers at Diamondbacks

Two straight wins is cause for celebration for the three-time defending American League Central champion Detroit Tigers. The Tigers will try to make it three straight when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks again on Tuesday. Detroit closer Joe Nathan pitched the final inning in each of those wins and was solid in both – a strong sign for the team’s future prospects.

The Diamondbacks had a four-game home winning streak come to an end in the 4-3 series opening loss. Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt hit his major league-leading 38th double in the series opener - two more than Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera, who was thrown out trying to stretch a single on Monday. Goldschmidt is one of the few consistent bright spots for the Diamondbacks, who are just 20-32 at home.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Rick Porcello (12-5, 3.39 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Chase Anderson (6-4, 3.64)

Porcello has won four of his last five starts and bounced back from the lone disaster in that stretch by holding Kansas City to one run over seven innings on July 12. The 25-year-old was reached for seven runs in 5 2/3 frames in his previous start, snapping a string of three straight scoreless outings. Porcello has made one interleague start this year and was knocked around for five runs on 10 hits at San Diego on Apr. 11.

Anderson snapped a string of four straight losses by holding Miami to one run over six innings while striking out eight on July 7. The rookie won his first five starts but received a total of six runs of support over the four-start skid. Anderson is facing his third American League Central opponent after beating the Chicago White Sox on May 11 and losing to the Cleveland Indians on June 25.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers CF Austin Jackson has recorded multiple hits in four straight games and seven of the last eight.

2. Arizona 2B Aaron Hill is 10-for-24 over his last six games to raise his batting average to .250.

3. Detroit 39-year-old RF Torii Hunter has at least one extra-base hit in eight of his last 11 games.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Diamondbacks 2