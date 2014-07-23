Preview: Tigers at Diamondbacks

The Detroit Tigers’ lack of faith in its relief corps seems to be a common theme at this point in every season, and 2014 is no different. The Tigers will attempt to leave things out of the bullpen’s hands when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks for the rubber match of a three-game series Wednesday. The Diamondbacks are well off the pace but are playing well with five wins in their last six home games.

Detroit was feeling better about its bullpen after two straight solid appearances by closer Joe Nathan but watched on Tuesday as Phil Coke and Al Alburquerque combined to walk the bases loaded before Ian Krol came on and gave up the go-ahead hit in the eighth inning. The loss was especially crushing after the Tigers had taken the lead in the top of the inning and looked primed for a third straight victory. Arizona is 12 1/2 games behind the leaders in the National League West but is 4-1 since the All-Star break with three one-run victories.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (6-4, 3.22 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Trevor Chaill (1-6, 5.63)

Sanchez worked six scoreless innings against Cleveland on Friday but came apart and was charged with four runs without recording an out in the seventh to suffer the loss. The Venezuela native is battling through some inconsistency with at least four runs allowed in three of his last five outings. Sanchez is 3-1 with a 3.51 ERA while striking out 45 in 41 career innings against Arizona.

Cahill is getting a second straight start after spending more than a month in the minors stretching back out as a starter. The 26-year-old surrendered three runs on four hits and a pair of walks in five innings against Chicago on Friday. Cahill has made five career starts against Detroit, posting a 2-2 record with a 4.15 ERA in 30 1/3 total innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers CF Austin Jackson has recorded multiple hits in five straight games and eight of the last nine.

2. Diamondbacks 2B Aaron Hill drove in three runs Tuesday and is 7-for-15 with four runs scored over his last four games.

3. Detroit All-Star Miguel Cabrera started the first two games at third base and went 4-for-8 with a pair of RBIs.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, Diamondbacks 3