Preview: Tigers at Diamondbacks

The Detroit Tigers may feature a different look in their bullpen on Tuesday when they begin interleague play with the opener of a two-game series against the host Arizona Diamondbacks. Veteran Francisco Rodriguez, who has recorded 437 saves during his career, squandered his second save opportunity in a row and fourth of the season in Sunday's 8-6 setback to Oakland.

"He's not closing out games, which is something he's done for a decade. I think it's pretty obvious that it's not the same Frankie," manager Brad Ausmus told MLive.com of Rodriguez, who was signed to a $6 million option in the winter. Like Detroit, Arizona has lost two in a row - and four of five, for that matter, with just 12 runs scored in the process. The offensive struggles are new for the Diamondbacks, whose .256 batting average and 159 runs scored rank fourth-best in the majors entering play Monday. Paul Goldschmidt, who leads Arizona in most offensive categories, saw his six-game hitting streak come to an end on Sunday as his team mustered all of three hits in a 5-2 setback to National League West-leading Colorado.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Justin Verlander (2-2, 4.21 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (2-2, 3.47)

Verlander picked up the win after recording his second seven-inning start last Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits in a 5-2 victory over Cleveland. The 2011 American League MVP and Cy Young Award winner has struggled a bit with his control of late, issuing four walks against the Indians and 12 free passes over his last three outings. Verlander looks to continue his dominance against Arizona, against which he owns a 2-0 mark with a 1.84 ERA and 19 strikeouts in two outings.

Ray sustained his second straight loss despite allowing a total of five runs and striking out 19 in 12 2/3 innings, including permitting two runs and fanning 10 in Wednesday's 2-1 setback at Washington. The 25-year-old kept the ball in the park against the Nationals after being taken deep in each of his previous three outings. Ray will make the start against the team with which he made his major-league debut in 2014.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera is 9-for-24 with a homer, three RBIs and three runs scored during his six-game hitting streak.

2. Arizona 2B Brandon Drury is 1-for-12 with five strikeouts in his last four contests on the heels of a seven-game hitting streak.

3. The Tigers posted a 13-7 mark against National League foes last season.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Diamondbacks 2