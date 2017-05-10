Preview: Tigers at Diamondbacks

Justin Upton reminded his former employers of his prodigious power in the series opener and looks to help the Detroit Tigers complete a two-game sweep when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday. Upton slugged a 448-foot homer over the wall in center field in the opener as the Tigers registered a 7-3 triumph.

The homer was the 72nd Upton has hit at Chase Field, the majority of them coming when he played for the Diamondbacks from 2007-12. James McCann, who is batting just .157, also went deep for the Tigers and is the club's surprise home-run leader as he has recorded just 11 total hits while going deep seven times. Slumping Arizona has dropped three straight games and seven of its last 10. The Diamondbacks have been outscored 21-6 during the skid, with Tuesday's defeat coming in the opener of a nine-game homestand.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH Matthew Boyd (2-2, 3.78 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Zack Godley (0-0, 3.60)

Boyd pitched a season-high 7 2/3 innings in his last turn, giving up three runs and five hits in a loss to Cleveland. He worked seven frames against the Chicago White Sox in his previous outing, when allowed three runs and seven hits. The 26-year-old Boyd has served up just three homers in 33 1/3 innings this season after giving up 17 in 97 1/3 frames last year.

Godley will be recalled from Triple-A Reno to make his second major-league start of the season. He settled for a no-decision against San Diego on April 26, when he allowed two runs and four hits in five innings. The 27-year-old Godley struggles at Chase Field as he is 5-3 with a 6.44 ERA in 18 career appearances (10 starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler (hamstring) could be cleared to return after missing four consecutive games.

2. Arizona LHP T.J. McFarland (leg) was hit by a line drive during Tuesday's game, and his availability for the series finale is unclear.

3. Detroit RHP Francisco Rodriguez (four blown saves) has lost his closer's job to LHP Justin Wilson, according to MGR Brad Ausmus.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 7, Tigers 6