Tigers 11, Diamondbacks 5: Austin Jackson and Alex Avila each drove in three runs and Miguel Cabrera hit a three-run homer as visiting Detroit bounced back to take the rubber match of a three-game series from Arizona.

Anibal Sanchez (7-4) was reached for five runs and 11 hits in 6 1/3 innings but escaped with the win for the Tigers, who have won three of four and improved to 30-17 on the road. Rajai Davis added an RBI among three hits while Victor Martinez and Don Kelly each had two hits and two runs scored.

Didi Gregorius homered and scored twice while Gerardo Parra went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored for the Diamondbacks. Trevor Cahill (1-7) made his second start since rejoining the rotation and was knocked around for seven runs - three earned - on eight hits in four innings.

Avila got things started with a two-run double in the second and Detroit broke things open in the five-run fourth. The Tigers loaded the bases on three straight singles in front of Avila’s sacrifice fly and filled them up again with the benefit of an error before Jackson’s line drive to left made it past Mark Trumbo’s dive for a three-run double and Davis followed with an RBI single.

Arizona finally got to Sanchez for three runs in the fifth on Martin Prado’s RBI double and Gregorius’ two-run shot into the pool in right-center. Run-scoring singles in the sixth and seventh chopped the deficit to 7-5 before Detroit put the game away with a four-run eighth, capped by Cabrera’s three-run blast off the foul pole in left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Tigers benefited from a successful challenge in the five-run fourth. Andrew Romine was awarded first base after initially being ruled out when second baseman Aaron Hill bobbled the ball and threw late. … Jackson finished 2-for-5 for his sixth straight multi-hit game and ninth in the last 10 contests, bumping his batting average to .270. … Diamondbacks RHP Brad Ziegler was unavailable due to some soreness from where he was struck in the ribs by a comebacker on Tuesday.