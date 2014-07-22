Verlander rediscovers form in Tigers win over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX -- Maybe it was the pregame video review. Maybe it was the comparative comfort of interleague play. Whatever it was, Detroit right-hander Justin Verlander was right back on track.

A comparative analysis 10 minutes before stretching helped Verlander rediscover his form and led to his 13th straight interleague victory, a 4-3 decision over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Monday.

”I came across a couple of pictures of my arm action on the back side,“ Verlander said. ”I was like, ‘That doesn’t look the same.’ Went out threw the way I used to throw, and immediately I was able to locate the way I thought I should.

“I could tell right from jump street I was able to throw the way I want. Really the first time all year that I felt I’ve been able to locate my fastball as well as I would like to. Sometimes you migrate into bad habits and don’t even know it.”

Verlander (9-8) gave up three runs on six hits and struck out five in 6 2/3 innings while improving to 24-2 in interleague play. He has won all six decisions against the NL West.

“He’s got good stuff,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said.

Tigers right fielder Torii Hunter and center fielder Austin Jackson homered for a 3-0 lead after three innings and third baseman Miguel Cabrera singled in the tie-breaking run in the seventh off Randall Delgado (1-2).

Cabrera’s ball hit the protruding porch in center field, about 425 feet from home plate, and bounced back to center fielder David Peralta, who threw out Cabrera attempting to take second.

Right fielder Gerardo Parra hit his fourth homer of the season and second baseman Aaron Hill had his third straight two-hit game for Arizona (43-57), which was seeking a season-high fourth straight victory.

Cabrera, Jackson and left fielder Rajai Davis had two hits apiece for Detroit (55-41), which won two straight after a four-game losing streak.

Closer Joe Nathan pitched the ninth for his 20th save in 25 attempts. Nathan gave up a two-out single to Cody Ross before getting Peralta to ground out, pleasing a loud group of Tigers fans who had not seen their team play in Arizona since 2008.

“It felt like more of a home game, except I didn’t have as many boos,” said Nathan, who has a 5.89 ERA in his first season as the Tigers’ closer.

Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt had his major league-leading 38th double after Hill singled to start a two-run fourth off Verlander, who gave up only a walk in his first three innings.

Arizona starter Vidal Nuno gave up seven hits and three runs before leaving in the fifth inning. Nuno, obtained from the Yankees for Brandon McCarthy on July 6, has given up 18 homers in 99 2/3 innings this season.

“The consistency wasn’t there,” Nuno said. “I left a couple of balls up. It is a tough lineup there. If you leave balls up, they are going to do damage.”

Hunter hit his 14th homer off the season after first baseman Victor Martinez walked to lead off the second inning.

Jackson’s leadoff homer in the third made it 3-0.

The D-backs scored two runs in the fourth inning on their first four hits off Verlander. Hill and Goldschmidt doubled before catcher Miguel Montero’s hard grounder bounced off Verlander’s glove toward second base, enabling Hill to score.

Left fielder Mark Trumbo singled to drive in Hill, making it 3-2. Arizona loaded the bases after a double and an intentional walk, but Verlander got Nuno to ground out to end the inning.

Parra’s homer tied the game with two outs in the sixth inning before Jackson doubled to open the seventh and Cabrera singled him in to make it 4-3.

NOTES: Miguel Cabrera started at third base for the third time this season with the Tigers playing without a DH in the first game of a three-game interleague series against Arizona. Regular DH Victor Martinez made his 14th start of the season at first base, and regular 3B Nick Castellanos was out of the lineup. Cabrera was the Tigers’ regular third baseman in 2012 and ‘13. ... Detroit is 98-56 in interleague play since 2006, the second-best winning percentage in the majors behind Boston (104-54). ... The Tigers announced the signing of 38th-round draft pick Magglio Ordonez Jr. on Monday. Ordonez Sr. had 294 homers in a 15-year major league career, 107 with the Tigers from 2005-2011. ... Arizona OF David Peralta hit leadoff for the first time this season. He is hitting .382 with 11 RBIs in his last 15 games.