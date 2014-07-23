Montero, Diamondbacks top Tigers, 5-4

PHOENIX -- Arizona catcher Miguel Montero took a two-strike approach into his first career at-bat against left-hander Ian Krol on Tuesday. So when Montero got to two strikes, he was prepared.

Montero’s bases-loaded, two-out single drove in two runs in the eighth inning to lift the Diamondbacks to a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers at Chase Field.

“I was just trying to stay through the middle,” said Montero, who hit an 0-2 pitch. “The first two pitches got on me real quick. I wasn’t ready, even though I thought I was ready. I can’t let that fastball sneak by me again.”

Detroit reliever Phil Coke (1-2) walked center fielder Ender Inciarte and left fielder David Peralta with one out and a 4-3 lead, and reliever Al Alburquerque walked first baseman Paul Goldschmidt on four pitches with runners on first and second to bring up Montero.

“I was trying to get a hit. Not hit a homer. Get a hit,” said Montero, who leads major league catchers with 58 RBIs.

“Three walks in that inning killed us,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said.

Arizona second baseman Aaron Hill homered and had three RBIs as the Diamondbacks (44-57) won for the fourth time in five games and moved percentage points past San Diego into third place in the NL West.

The D-backs had never been higher than fourth place this season, and they had been as high as fourth only once, on April 1.

“I don’t care about that. I just want to win games,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said.

Right fielder Torii Hunter gave Detroit a 4-3 lead with a two-run single with one out in the eighth inning before left-hander Eury De La Rosa (2-0) struck out two to get out of the inning.

Second baseman Ian Kinsler and third baseman Miguel Cabrera singled to open the eighth inning before Kinsler was thrown out at the plate on a grounder to Goldschmidt.

J.D. Martinez hit a line drive that struck right-hander Brad Ziegler in the middle of the chest for a single to load the bases before Hunter’s single to center. De La Rosa replaced Ziegler, who left in obvious pain.

Hill hit his eighth home of the season in the first inning and followed Peralta’s triples in the third and sixth innings with RBIs -- a sacrifice fly in the third and a groundout in the sixth.

Peralta, a rookie, scored three times and tied a franchise record with two triples in a game.

Addison Reed pitched the ninth inning for his 24th save, his third in three appearances in the first five games of the homestand.

Cabrera had two hits and an RBI for Detroit (55-42), which has lost five of seven but still has the best road record in the majors at 29-17.

Kinsler and center fielder Austin Jackson had two hits apiece, and Jackson scored twice.

Rookie right-hander Chase Anderson, pitching for the time since July 7 as Arizona attempts to keep a close eye on his innings, gave up five hits and two runs in six innings. He struck out five.

Detroit starter Rick Porcello gave up three runs on five hits in seven innings. He struck out five, did not walk a batter and used only 77 pitches.

In the eighth inning, Gibson intentionally walked shortstop Eugenio Suarez with two outs and runners on second and third to force Porcello out of the game for a pinch hitter.

“Ricky did an excellent job,” Ausmus said. “He was good. He was efficient. He kept the balls down for the most part. He pitched a great game. If it wasn’t for the National League format he probably would have been back out there.”

NOTES: Arizona OF Cody Ross was placed on the disabled list Tuesday with a left calf strain that had been nagging him since the All-Star break. Ross is hitting 358 in his last 25 games, mostly in spot duty. OF Alfredo Marte was recalled from Triple-A Reno to fill the roster. ... Detroit RHP Joba Chamberlain leads the American League with 20 holds, and he has not been scored upon in 26 of his last 28 games. ... With five strikeouts Monday, RHP Justin Verlander passed LHP Hal Newhouser into third place in franchise history with 1,772. LHP Mickey Lolich (2,679) and RHP Jack Morris (1,980) are the top two. ... 1B/3B Miguel Cabrera has 364 multiple-hit games since joining the Tigers in 2008, tying SS Dick McAuliffe for 13th in franchise history.