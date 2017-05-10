Verlander powers Tigers past Diamondbacks

PHOENIX -- Detroit right-hander Justin Verlander felt a little too fresh while pitching on six days' rest Tuesday, but that did not keep him from another victory ... or more 99 mph heat.

Verlander gave up three runs in six-plus innings while striking out seven in his second straight victory, a 7-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Tuesday. He hit 99 mph on his last strikeout to end the sixth inning.

"I was really hoping for a hundred," Verlander said lightly.

"It's been awhile."

Verlander (3-2) gave up a walk and a single to his two batters in the seventh inning before four relievers got the final nine outs. New closer Justin Wilson pitched a 1-2-3 ninth in a non-save situation.

James McCann and Justin Upton homered for the Tigers (16-15), and Mikie Mahtook's two-run single capped a three-run fifth inning for a 5-3 lead. The Tigers added runs in the eighth and ninth.

"It's kind of an old-fashioned saying, you don't want to feel too fresh sometimes," said Verlander, who gave up seven hits and walked three and could not find his curve ball early.

"It's a weird thing. It's hard to explain, but being a little too fresh your arm is working a little quicker. I just couldn't quite catch up with my curve ball. It was coming out early, or kind of yanked. Later in the game started getting a better feel for it.

"I took a big step forward today. The mechanics that I feel like have freed my up a bit are still needing to be fine-tuned a little bit, but were much better today."

A.J. Pollock, Brandon Drury and Chris Owings had two hits apiece for Arizona (18-16), which has lost seven of 10. Arizona was 3-of-13 with runners in scoring position.

Left-hander Robbie Ray (2-3) gave up five runs on five hits and five walks in five innings. He struck out eight. Ray made his major league debut with Detroit in 2014.

"A little bit of a frustrating night offensively," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said.

"I thought we had some opportunities to impact the game but just couldn't take advantage of some key moments and some key situations. You have to give Verlander some credit. I know he has been in that situation many times. He backed down and made pitches when he had to."

Detroit's Andrew Romine walked to lead off the game, took second on a two-out wild pitch and scored on Nick Castellanos' single to left field for a 1-0 lead.

McCann hit his seventh homer of the season leading off the second inning to make it 2-0.

Arizona took a 3-2 lead with three runs in the third inning. Pollock doubled and scored on Paul Goldschmidt's single to right field. Goldschmidt took second base on a fly ball to the left-field fence and scored on Yasmany Tomas' single. Tomas took second on the throw home and scored on Drury's double.

Detroit scored three in the fifth inning for a 5-3 lead. Miguel Cabrera doubled off the center-field fence to drive in the first run, and Mahtook singled in two with two outs. Romine walked with one out to start that rally.

"I just walked too many guys," Ray said. "This is a lineup you can't do that with. They will make you pay for it. I walked the leadoff guy twice and he scored. I have to be better."

NOTES: Detroit LHP Justin Wilson will take over as closer, replacing RHP Francisco Rodriguez, manager Brad Ausmus said before the game. Rodriguez is 1-4 with seven saves, four blown saves and an 8.49 ERA in 13 appearances this season. He has 437 career saves. ... Arizona RHP Zack Godley will be recalled from Triple-A Reno to start Wednesday's game against Detroit. Godley gave up two runs in five innings of a no-decision in a previous spot start April 26 against San Diego. ... FanRag Sports reported that free agent RHP Doug Fister is considering Arizona among other teams, including the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants. Arizona lost RHP Shelby Miller (elbow) for the season. ... Detroit DH Victor Martinez singled as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning in the Tigers' first interleague game in an NL park. ... Detroit 2B Ian Kinsler (hamstring) missed his fifth consecutive game.