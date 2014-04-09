Dodgers edge Tigers on Crawford’s 10th-inning double

LOS ANGELES -- Carl Crawford was off to a slow start, so he figured he would get back to the basics.

The Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder went into Tuesday night’s game against the Detroit Tigers hitting just .227 with one extra-base hit and one RBI in the team’s first eight games, but he came up big when it matter most.

Crawford drove home Chone Figgins with an opposite-field double in the bottom of the 10th inning, lifting the Dodgers to a 3-2 win at Dodger Stadium.

Figgins walked as a pinch hitter, and he was on first base with one out when Crawford hit a slicing liner to left field off Tigers reliever Phil Coke. The ball squirted past left fielder Rajai Davis and went to the fence. Figgins scored easily to win it for the Dodgers.

“I was just trying to stay short and hit the ball the other way,” said Crawford, who had three hits in the game, raising his season average to .296. “(Figgins) can still run. He’s old, but he can still run.”

Related Coverage Preview: Tigers at Dodgers

Left-hander J.P. Howell (1-0) pitched a scoreless 10th for the Dodgers to earn the victory.

“They’re all gut-wrenching, there’s no loss that is easy,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “We’ve had some tight ones through the first six games, but a loss is a loss. Sometimes when it’s a close game, it makes you look back and think about what you could have done different.”

The Dodgers were one out away from winning the game in the top of the ninth. They led 2-1, and closer Kenley Jansen struck out third baseman Miguel Cabrera, the reigning American League MVP, for the second out of the inning.

However, Tigers first baseman Victor Martinez followed with an RBI single to center, scoring second baseman Ian Kinsler, who had doubled to lead off the inning. That tied the score at 2.

“It was a huge hit,” Ausmus said. “We had trouble getting the offense going, but Vic came up big.”

Martinez’s RBI single took Tigers starting pitcher Max Scherzer off the hook. Scherzer was in line to get the loss after giving up two runs on eight hits and one walk in seven innings. He struck out eight.

Martinez’s hit also denied a win for Dodgers starter Dan Haren, who gave up one run on three hits and one walk in six innings. Dodgers relievers Chris Withrow (seventh) and Chris Perez (eighth) combined for two scoreless innings.

“Both starting pitchers pitched very well,” Ausmus said. “Max did a nice job. Unfortunately in the end, we were losers.”

Second baseman Dee Gordon led off the Dodgers’ half of the first inning with a home run, but Detroit center fielder Austin Jackson’s homer in the top of the second tied the game at 1-1.

It stayed that way until the bottom of the seventh. Dodgers center fielder Matt Kemp led off with a surprising walk against Scherzer. Before the base on balls, Kemp was 0-for-18 with five strikeouts in 18 career plate appearances against Scherzer.

Third baseman Juan Uribe moved Kemp to third with a double to right. One out later, pinch hitter Justin Turner’s fly ball to center was deep enough to score Kemp for a 2-1 Dodgers lead.

The winning rally started with a walk that reliever Joba Chamberlain (0-1) issued to Figgins. Gordon tried to bunt the runner over, but he popped out instead.

“I got to get that ball down,” Gordon said. “I work on bunting too much not to get that ball on the ground. I pride myself on my bunting. That just can’t happen.”

NOTES: Dodgers OF Yasiel Puig was not in the starting lineup for the second game in a row because of a sore left thumb. Puig injured the thumb sliding headfirst into first base in Saturday’s game against the San Francisco Giants. Manager Don Mattingly said Puig is day-to-day. ... Dodgers C A.J. Ellis had arthroscopic surgery to repair torn cartilage in his left knee. Ellis, who is expected to miss four to six weeks, injured the knee running the bases Saturday. He was replaced on the roster by C Tim Federowicz. ... Tigers RF Torii Hunter left the game in the fifth inning with a knee injury. In the second inning, Hunter slid into the short wall in foul territory down the right field line trying to get a fly ball hit by Federowicz. Hunter’s left knee appeared to make hard contact with the concrete base of the wall, but he initially remained in the game. Manager Brad Ausmus said he is likely to give Hunter the day off Wednesday.