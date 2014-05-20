Preview: Tigers at Indians

The Cleveland Indians will recall top pitching prospect Trevor Bauer for the second time this season to start against the visiting Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. Bauer is taking over the rotation spot of the recently demoted Danny Salazar as the Indians look for the right mix to keep up with the high-powered Tigers. Cleveland managed to slow down Detroit for a day in the series opener. picking up a 5-4 win in 10 innings on Monday thanks to Michael Brantley’s solo homer.

The triumph snapped a four-game slide for the Indians and also ended the Tigers’ 11-game road winning streak. However, Detroit finally will be rested for this one after issues leaving Boston early Monday morning caused the club to arrive at Progressive Field less than three hours before first pitch. Victor Martinez showed no ill effects with a solo homer in the second inning Monday and enters the second game of the series with a .369 average in 49 career games against his former team.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN (Detroit), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Justin Verlander (5-2, 3.15 ERA) vs. Indians RH Trevor Bauer (0-1, 1.50)

Verlander’s shortest start of the year came at home against Cleveland on April 17, when he surrendered three unearned runs and walked a season high-tying four in five innings. He gave up a season-high five runs - all in one inning - in six frames of a 7-5 win at Baltimore on Wednesday to improve to 3-0 on the road. Verlander’s 4.28 ERA in 36 career starts against the Indians is his highest mark against any American League team, and he is 9-10 with a 5.26 ERA at Progressive Field.

Bauer allowed one earned run and struck out eight in six innings against San Diego on April 9 in his first stint with the Indians this season after making four starts in 2013. He has gone 4-1 with a 2.15 ERA in seven outings for Triple-A Columbus, limiting opponents to 36 hits in 46 frames. Bauer, who never has faced Detroit, had recorded seven straight quality starts - including the game against the Padres - before giving up six runs in 5 2/3 innings at Rochester in his most recent outing on May 13.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brantley is 16-for-41 in his career against Verlander.

2. Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera is batting .391 this month after going 3-for-5 on Monday.

3. Indians RHP Scott Atchison, who got the win in the series opener, has not allowed an earned run in 10 innings over his last eight appearances.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Indians 3