Preview: Tigers at Indians

The Detroit Tigers are used to a player named Martinez belting the ball all over the yard, but it’s not the productive veteran with the first name of Victor who is the club’s hottest hitter entering a three-game series against the host Cleveland Indians on Friday. Outfielder J.D. Martinez has been scorching hot while batting .412 during a nine-game hitting streak and had three homers and six RBIs in a four-game set against Kansas City. Martinez hit the tiebreaking homer in a 2-1 win in Thursday’s finale.

Cleveland record a dramatic 5-3 victory in 10 innings over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday when Nick Swisher hit a two-out grand slam to turn a two-run deficit into the club’s fourth win in five games. Swisher is just 3-for-25 since returning from a knee injury but two of the hits were game-winning homers in extra innings. Detroit is just 10-20 since opening the season 27-12 and has lost four of five against the Indians.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Rick Porcello (8-4, 4.03 ERA) vs. Indians RH Corey Kluber (6-4, 3.35)

Porcello is winless in his last three starts after emerging victorious in eight of his first 10 decisions. He lost back-to-back outings before taking a no-decision against Minnesota in his last turn when he allowed three runs and five hits in seven innings. Porcello is 8-3 with a 3.59 ERA in 19 career outings against Cleveland.

Kluber also has gone three starts without winning as his drought follows a four-game victorious streak. He took a no-decision in his last outing against Boston when he gave up two runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. Kluber wasn’t involved in the decision when he allowed three runs and eight hits in seven innings versus Detroit on May 19 and is 1-3 with a 5.24 ERA in eight career appearances (seven starts) against the Tigers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera is 11-for-21 with three homers and seven RBIs against Kluber, and DH Victor Martinez is 7-for-14 with a homer.

2. Indians INF/C Carlos Santana is 11-for-34 with three homers against Porcello, and SS Asdrubal Cabrera is 13-for-41.

3. Both teams are expected to be without a starting OF in the opener -- Detroit RF Torii Hunter (hamstring) and Cleveland LF Michael Brantley (concussion).

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Indians 4