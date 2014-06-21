Preview: Tigers at Indians

The Cleveland Indians hope to add the next chapter in the mystery of what is plaguing Detroit Tigers star Justin Verlander when the American League Central rivals continue their three-game series Saturday. The Tigers claimed the opener 6-4 and now turn to Verlander, the 2011 AL Cy Young Award winner who has lost his last three starts. Cleveland’s loss in the series opener was only its second in its last 13 games at home, where its 23-13 mark is the best in the majors.

The Indians have contributed to Verlander’s puzzling start to 2014, knocking him around for five runs and 11 hits over six innings on May 20. If Verlander’s struggles continue, the Tigers might need another big night from J.D. Martinez, who has clubbed four home runs in his last five games - including a three-run blast on Friday. Despite Cleveland’s dominance at home this season, Detroit has won 12 of its last 17 at Progressive Field, including nine of 10 last year.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Justin Verlander (6-7, 4.98 ERA) vs. Indians RH Trevor Bauer (2-3, 4.20)

Opponents continue to square up Verlander, who has surrendered 20 runs and 28 hits in 18 2/3 innings during his three-start losing streak. Kansas City tagged him for a season-high 12 hits in six frames his last time out and he has surrendered at least one home run in five straight outings. Verlander has faced Cleveland more than any opponent, going 18-15 with a 4.37 ERA in 37 starts.

Bauer snapped a four-start winless streak his last time out, holding the Los Angeles Angels to three runs over 6 2/3 innings for his first victory since outdueling Verlander on May 20. He allowed two runs over six frames in that one, which was his only previous start against Detroit. The former No. 3 overall pick has recorded four quality starts in seven major-league outings this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit’s Victor Martinez and J.D. Martinez have homered in the same game three times this season, including Friday, and all three have come against Cleveland.

2. Indians LF Michael Brantley, who was limited to pinch-hitting duties Friday because of a concussion, is 17-for-45 against Verlander and is batting .552 during his nine-game hitting streak.

3. J.D. Martinez is hitting .447 with five doubles, four homers and 11 RBIs during a 10-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Tigers 7, Indians 5