Preview: Tigers at Indians

The Detroit Tigers look to complete a three-game sweep when they visit the Cleveland Indians for the finale of their series on Sunday. Detroit posted a 6-4 victory in Friday’s opener before outlasting Cleveland 5-4 in 10 innings Saturday. The Tigers squandered a 4-2 lead before Miguel Cabrera hit his American League-leading 26th double in the 10th to plate Ian Kinsler.

The victory was the third in a row for Detroit following a three-game losing streak and its 13th in its last 18 contests at Cleveland. The Indians fell to 2-3 on their six-game homestand and have dropped two straight in their own ballpark after winning 11 of their previous 12 at Progressive Field. The Tigers are 11-1 at Cleveland since the beginning of last season.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, FSN (Detroit), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Max Scherzer (8-3, 3.84 ERA) vs. Indians RH Josh Tomlin (4-4, 3.86)

Scherzer overcame a four-start stretch during which he went 1-1 while yielding a total of 20 runs in 26 1/3 innings by tossing a three-hit shutout at the Chicago White Sox on June 12 for his first career complete game. However, the 29-year-old reigning American League Cy Young Award winner hit rock bottom against Kansas City on Tuesday as he was pounded for 10 runs on 10 hits in four frames. Scherzer is 8-4 in 16 career outings versus Cleveland, escaping with a no-decision May 21 after surrendering seven runs and 12 hits in seven innings.

Tomlin has lost two straight starts and three of his last four decisions, including a setback to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday in which he yielded six runs - five earned - and 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings. It marked the first time in eight outings this season the 29-year-old allowed more than three earned runs. Tomlin squared off against Scherzer last month, evening his career record versus Detroit to 2-2 despite giving up a run in three innings of relief.

WALK-OFFS

1. Two of Detroit RHP Joe Nathan’s five blown saves this season have come against Cleveland.

2. Indians LF Michael Brantley went 0-for-5 on Saturday, ending his hitting streak at nine games.

3. Tigers LF J.D. Martinez extended his hitting streak to 11 games Saturday with a single in the second inning.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, Indians 2