Preview: Tigers at Indians
September 2, 2014 / 12:17 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Tigers at Indians

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

David Price attempts to bounce back from a horrific outing when the Detroit Tigers visit the Cleveland Indians on Monday. Price was torched for eight runs and 12 hits in two-plus innings by the New York Yankees and gave up nine consecutive hits in the third inning before he was finally removed. The Indians have won 13 of 18 games and are suddenly challenging Detroit and Kansas City for the American League Central title.

Cleveland is just 3 1/2 games behind the Royals and three games behind the Tigers for the AL’s second wild card and the recent hot streak is a reminder that the Indians compiled a 21-6 mark last September. The status of Detroit first baseman Miguel Cabrera is uncertain after he missed Sunday’s loss to the Chicago White Sox with an ankle injury. “I think it’ll generally be a day-to-day determination,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus told reporters, “just because sometimes he comes in and it feels good. Sometimes he comes in and it’s aggravated.”

TV: 8:07 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Detroit, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH David Price (12-10, 3.32 ERA) vs. Indians RH Corey Kluber (13-8, 2.52)

Price is 1-2 with a 4.41 ERA in five starts since Detroit acquired him from Tampa Bay. He allowed one run and four hits in 16 innings over a two-start span before getting rocked by the Yankees. Price is 5-1 with a 3.12 ERA in seven career starts against Cleveland.

Kluber has lost back-to-back starts after winning his previous six decisions. He has struck out 36 batters in 27 innings over his last four outings. Kluber defeated the Tigers on July 19 – coming one out shy of a complete game while giving up two runs and seven hits – and is 1-1 with a 2.78 ERA in three career starts against Detroit.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit 2B Ian Kinsler has seven RBIs and five runs scored over the last four games.

2. Cleveland C Yan Gomes went 4-for-5 against Kansas City on Sunday in a game that was suspended due to rain with the Indians leading 4-2 in the 10th inning, and is 7-for-14 in three games since coming off the concussion list.

3. Cabrera is 15-for-28 with three homers against Kluber, and DH Victor Martinez is 8-for-21 with two homers.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Indians 3

