Preview: Tigers at Indians

Justin Verlander needs to go on a final-month tear to make his numbers more pleasing to view as the Detroit Tigers visit the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday in the third contest of the four-game set. Verlander’s 4.68 ERA is his highest since he lost a career-worst 17 games and had a 4.84 ERA in 2008 and he told reporters his shoulder has heavy fatigue issues. J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer in the ninth to give Detroit a 4-2 win on Tuesday.

Cleveland was racking up the victories – 13 of 18 contests – before losing the first two games of this four-game series. The losses have dropped the Indians five games behind the Tigers for the American League’s second wild card and 5 1/2 behind first-place Kansas City in the AL Central. Detroit, which sits a half-game behind the Royals, is getting a nice boost from Martinez, who is 13-for-28 with five homers and 13 RBIs in seven games at Cleveland this season.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Justin Verlander (12-11, 4.68 ERA) vs. Indians RH Danny Salazar (5-6, 4.23)

Verlander has won consecutive starts to get his record back over .500. He beat the Chicago White Sox in his last turn when he gave up one run and nine hits in seven innings. Verlander is 18-15 with a 4.31 ERA in 38 career starts against Cleveland and is 1-1 with a 3.50 ERA in three turns versus the Indians this season.

Salazar tossed five shutout innings and allowed four hits while beating Kansas City on Friday. He has allowed two or fewer earned runs in six of his last eight turns. Salazar is 0-1 with a 4.42 ERA in three career starts against Detroit and the loss occurred on April 17 when he gave up five runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians 1B Carlos Santana hit a two-run homer on Tuesday and has seven RBIs over the last five games.

2. Detroit C Alex Avila departed Tuesday’s game after taking a foul ball into the mask.

3. Cleveland OF Michael Brantley is 17-for-48 with eight RBIs against Verlander, while 2B Jason Kipnis is only 3-for-29.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Indians 2