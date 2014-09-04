Preview: Tigers at Indians

Max Scherzer looks to continue his success against Cleveland when the Detroit Tigers close a four-game set with the host Indians on Thursday. Scherzer has a 9-4 mark in 18 career starts against Cleveland with one of the victories coming on June 22 when he gave up one run and six hits over six innings. The Tigers won the first two games of the series before the Indians rolled over Justin Verlander 7-0 on Wednesday.

Cleveland first baseman Carlos Santana hit his second homer of the series in Wednesday’s contest as the Indians moved within four games of the Tigers for the American League’s second wild card. Detroit is 1 1/2 games behind first-place Kansas City in the AL Central race while Cleveland looms 5 1/2 games behind the Royals. Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera is 8-for-13 with two homers in the series.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Max Scherzer (15-5, 3.26 ERA) vs. Indians RH Trevor Bauer (5-7, 3.99)

Scherzer has been in a recent rut and allowed 12 earned runs in 18 2/3 innings over his last three starts. He struck out 11 in 6 2/3 frames in his last turn but lost to the Chicago White Sox as he gave up six runs (five earned) and nine hits in 6 2/3 innings. Scherzer also has two no-decisions against Cleveland this season while compiling a 4.82 ERA.

Bauer has pitched 11 2/3 scoreless innings over his last starts, beating Houston and taking a no-decision against Kansas City. He has struck out nine batters in two of his last four outings. Bauer is 2-0 with a 4.42 ERA in three career starts against the Tigers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians OF Mike Aviles (whiplash) has missed the past two games and is questionable for the finale.

2. Detroit C Alex Avila missed Wednesday’s game despite being cleared to play one night after taking a foul ball in the mask.

3. Cleveland OF Michael Brantley is 14-for-41 with seven doubles and a homer against Scherzer, while Santana is just 3-for-37.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Indians 1