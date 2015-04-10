Preview: Tigers at Indians

Alfredo Simon returns to the American League with much more fanfare than when he left three years ago, making his Detroit debut as the Tigers open a three-game series Friday at Cleveland. Simon earned an All-Star berth with the Reds last season, winning 15 games after posting just 17 victories in his first six seasons – including the first four spent with Baltimore.

The Tigers provided their pitchers plenty of cushion in sweeping a three-game set from Minnesota, outscoring the Twins 22-1 while collecting 13 extra-base hits and drawing 15 walks. Detroit held Minnesota scoreless for the first 24 innings of the series, setting an AL record for longest shutout streak to start a season. Cleveland nearly made history of its own Thursday, as Trevor Bauer and three relievers combined to carry a no-hitter into the ninth of a 5-1 win at Houston. Left fielder Michael Brantley missed his second consecutive game with lower-back stiffness, but the Indians won the series despite scoring only seven runs.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Alfredo Simon (2014: 15-10, 3.44 ERA) vs. Indians RH Zach McAllister (2014: 4-7, 5.23)

Simon had started only 19 games in his career before anchoring a spot in Cincinnati’s rotation last season, making 32 starts and finishing eighth in the NL in victories before being dealt to Detroit in the offseason. He won 12 of his 15 first-half decisions before going 3-7 with a 4.52 ERA in his final 14 starts. Simon gave up five runs on six hits in five innings in a loss to the Indians last season.

McAllister posted a 2.84 ERA in seven games this spring (five starts) with 28 strikeouts and four walks in 25 1/3 innings. The 27-year-old made 15 starts last season while pitching in relief seven times, recording a 2.77 ERA out of the bullpen versus a 5.67 mark as a starter. McAllister faced Detroit four times in 2014, going 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland pitchers struck out 36 hitters in the three games against Houston.

2. Simon hit 12 batters last season, sixth-most in the NL.

3. Detroit CF Anthony Gose collected three hits for the second consecutive game Thursday.

PREDICTION: Detroit 5, Cleveland 3