Preview: Tigers at Indians

Justin Verlander is on the disabled list, but the Detroit Tigers are off to a roaring start nonetheless. Kyle Lobstein takes Verlander’s spot in the rotation Sunday as the Tigers finish a three-game series at Cleveland, after rallying with four ninth-inning runs in Saturday’s 9-6 triumph to improve to 5-0 and remain the lone American League team without a loss.

Ian Kinsler collected four of the Tigers’ 14 hits Saturday as his fourth multi-hit game of the season raised his average to .455. Detroit leads the majors with 39 runs scored and is averaging 8.8 runs in its past four contests. Cleveland right fielder Jerry Sands made quite an impression in his season debut, going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs. Indians catcher Yan Gomes sprained his right knee in the ninth when Detroit’s Rajai Davis struck Gomes’ leg on a force play at home and had to be helped off the field.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit Plus, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH Kyle Lobstein (2014: 1-2, 4.35 ERA) vs. Indians LH T.J. House (2014: 5-3, 3.35)

Lobstein made seven appearances (six starts) as a rookie for Detroit last season, allowing two earned runs or less in four starts. He struck out 10 Indians in 5 1/3 innings in his third major-league appearance last Sept. 2, but gave up four runs on six hits in five innings 11 days later. Lobstein posted a 3.60 ERA in 10 innings in spring training, but struggled with his control – walking six while allowing nine hits.

House earned a rotation spot despite allowing 15 earned runs on 26 hits in 23 2/3 innings this spring, partly due to the solid job he did as a rookie last season. The 25-year-old went 4-1 with a 2.25 ERA in his final nine starts as Cleveland won eight of those games. House went 3-0 at home with a 2.14 ERA and a 6-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland LF Michael Brantley missed his third game in the past four Saturday with lower back spasms; manager Terry Francona told reporters it was unlikely Brantley would play Sunday.

2. Detroit DH Victor Martinez left the game after lining a sixth-inning single with an undisclosed left leg injury.

3. Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera is 7-for-12 in the series with a pair of RBIs, after opening the season 2-for-11.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Indians 4