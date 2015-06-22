Preview: Tigers at Indians

When faced with the prospect of dipping below .500 for the first time in over two years, Detroit put on an impressive offensive display. The Tigers will try to carry the momentum of a rout at Yankee Stadium into the opener of a three-game series in Cleveland on Monday.

J.D. Martinez hit three of Detroit’s five home runs in a 12-4 win over New York on Sunday, snapping the Tigers’ four-game slide and helping them avoid their first losing record since April 4, 2013. Victor Martinez also homered and drove in four runs in his best effort since coming off the disabled list earlier in the week. That gives Detroit’s lineup a huge boost entering Progressive Field, where it has won nine of the last 10 meetings, including a three-game sweep earlier this season in which it scored 25 runs. Meanwhile, Cleveland managed just one run in each of three games against Tampa Bay over the weekend, salvaging the finale on Sunday with a 1-0 triumph on David Murphy’s sacrifice fly in the ninth.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH Kyle Ryan (1-1, 3.26 ERA) vs. Indians RH Trevor Bauer (6-3, 3.22)

Ryan gave up three homers and four runs overall in 6 1/3 innings of a 5-2 loss to Cincinnati on Tuesday, suffering his first career defeat. His last road start was impressive, as the 23-year-old let up two runs and three hits in seven innings at the Chicago Whie Sox on June 5. Ryan, who has never faced Cleveland, is 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA in six career games (two starts) away from home.

Bauer bounced back from his worst start of the year two turns ago to blank the Chicago Cubs over seven frames on Tuesday. He struck out seven and yielded exactly four hits for the seventh time in 13 starts. J.D. Martinez is 5-for-11 with a homer and a walk against Bauer, who is 2-0 with a 4.34 ERA in five career meetings with the Tigers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit has won 36 of the last 51 meetings with Cleveland overall.

2. J.D. Martinez has six homers and 13-for-33 overall in his last eight games.

3. The Indians are 6-17 in series openers.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Indians 4