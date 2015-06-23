Preview: Tigers at Indians

The Detroit Tigers attempt to continue their offensive assault when they visit the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday for the middle contest of their three-game series. After being held to a total of five runs in back-to-back losses at New York, Detroit erupted for 12 in Sunday’s victory over the Yankees and scored eight more in a triumph in the opener against Cleveland.

Yoenis Cespedes was the hitting star on Monday, finishing a triple shy of the cycle while driving in three runs. Cleveland’s Jason Kipnis extended his hitting streak to 17 games by going 2-for-5 with two RBIs. The loss was the third in four contests for the Indians, who had scored one run in each of their previous three games. Detroit starter David Price looks to continue his dominance over Cleveland as he improved to 8-1 with a 2.11 ERA in 11 career outings versus the Indians by tossing a seven-hit shutout on June 12.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH David Price (6-2, 2.50 ERA) vs. Indians RH Danny Salazar (6-2, 3.56)

Mother Nature forced Price to settle for a no-decision at Cincinnati on Wednesday, as he allowed two runs and four hits in five innings before exiting after a rain delay. The 29-year-old was coming off back-to-back complete games in which he yielded a total of one run and struck out 19. Price, who is one complete game shy of matching his career high of four set in 2013 with Tampa Bay, has given up fewer than three earned runs in each of his last six outings.

Salazar also had his last outing cut short by rain as he did not factor in the decision against the visiting Chicago Cubs on Thursday after allowing three runs - two earned - and six hits in 4 2/3 innings. The 25-year-old Dominican has gone six straight starts without yielding more than three runs but is only 2-1 in that span. Salazar dropped to 2-2 with one shutout and a 3.06 ERA in seven career turns versus the Tigers after giving up three runs over seven frames in the loss to Price at Detroit on June 12.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kipnis has not been held without a hit since June 2, when he went 0-for-4 at Kansas City.

2. Detroit C Alex Avila (knee) hopes to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.

3. Cleveland’s David Murphy matched a franchise record Monday with his third pinch-hit home run of the season.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Indians 3