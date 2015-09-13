Preview: Tigers at Indians (Game 2)

Both the visiting Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians will be extremely well-rested if and when they play a doubleheader Sunday. The clubs have had to wait through two days of inclement weather in Cleveland, which has forced back-to-back postponements.

The American League Central rivals already had agreed upon a doubleheader Sunday before rain and fog forced them to call Saturday’s scheduled tilt, which will be made up at a later date. The Indians, winners of 11 of their last 15, have been waiting for an opportunity to improve to .500 for the first time since April 10. They are four games behind Texas for the second wild card and play their next nine contests at home, including Sunday’s twinbill. Veteran Randy Wolf gets the nod in the second game of the doubleheader for the Tigers opposite Cleveland right-hander Trevor Bauer.

TV: 4:40 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH Randy Wolf (0-3, 6.55 ERA) vs. Indians RH Trevor Bauer (11-11, 4.47)

After lasting seven innings in each of his first two starts with Detroit last month, Wolf has been chased early in back-to-back outings. He gave up four runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings of a no-decision against Tampa Bay on Monday, serving up two home runs for the second straight time. The 39-year-old gave up five runs over five frames in his only prior career game against Cleveland.

Bauer rebounded from a rough outing two turns ago to defeat the Chicago White Sox with seven strong innings on Monday. He allowed two runs and two hits while striking out six and working around five walks. The former first-round pick was hammered for seven runs in three frames against Detroit on June 22 and has a 5.91 ERA in six career meetings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers LHP Daniel Norris (oblique) and RHP Anibal Sanchez (shoulder) both threw off a mound Saturday.

2. Indians RF Michael Brantley is hitting .339 with nine RBIs in 14 games against Detroit.

3. Detroit is 20-7 at Cleveland since 2013.

PREDICTION: Indians 7, Tigers 4