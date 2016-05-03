Preview: Tigers at Indians

The Cleveland Indians and Detroit Tigers have seen their fortunes change since the former swept the latter during their three-game series at Comerica Park from April 22-24. The Indians outscored their American League Central rival 18-5 before losing five of six one-run contests heading into Tuesday’s opener of a three-game set versus the visiting Tigers.

Cleveland (10-12) dropped three straight to upstart Philadelphia over the weekend to fall two games under .500 while Detroit has erupted for 43 runs en route to winning six of its last seven. “We’re playing really well, but it’s not like we’re going to walk into Cleveland and they’re going to hand us the series,” said Nick Castellanos, who belted a three-run homer Sunday as the Tigers capped a three-game sweep of Minnesota with a 6-5 victory. The 24-year-old Castellanos is a robust 11-for-25 with two blasts and eight RBIs in his last seven games to raise his AL-best batting average to .361. Castellanos, however, went 2-for-9 in the initial series with the Indians and is 3-for-14 with five strikeouts in his career versus Tuesday starter Josh Tomlin.

TV: 6:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Justin Verlander (2-2, 5.46 ERA) vs. Indians RH Josh Tomlin (3-0, 3.18)

Verlander evened his record after allowing three runs in 6 1/3 innings of a 9-4 victory over Oakland on Wednesday, but a sixth homer permitted in five outings is cause for concern. The 2011 AL MVP and Cy Young Award winner struck out 10 during a hard-luck 2-1 setback to Cleveland on April 22, dropping his career mark to 18-19 versus the AL Central rival. Jason Kipnis saw his nine-game hitting streak end Sunday and is 4-for-45 versus Verlander.

Tomlin recorded his third win in as many starts this season Wednesday despite allowing five runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings of a 6-5 victory over Minnesota. The 31-year-old has pitched significantly better in his previous two outings - allowing one run in both, including in a 6 2/3-innings effort versus the Tigers on April 22. Detroit’s Victor Martinez went 9-for-13 with six runs scored in the three-game series versus Minnesota, but is 2-for-16 in is career versus Tomlin.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit LF Justin Upton is 8-for-17 with one homer, four RBIs and four runs scoring during his four-game hitting streak after going 1-for-16 in his previous five contests.

2. Cleveland OF Michael Brantley is 2-for-17 with four strikeouts in five games since returning from the disabled list.

3. Tigers C James McCann is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday after being sidelined since April 12 with a right ankle sprain.

PREDICTION: Indians 3, Tigers 2