Preview: Tigers at Indians

The Cleveland Indians have experienced little issues igniting their offense against the Detroit Tigers this season while the latter’s production has dried up when facing their American League Central rival. The Indians will vie for their fifth victory in as many meetings versus the visiting Tigers on Wednesday when the clubs play the second contest of their three-game series.

Francisco Lindor belted a three-run homer to highlight his three-hit performance on Tuesday as Cleveland posted a 7-3 triumph for just its second win in seven outings since outscoring Detroit 18-5 during a three-game sweep on April 22-24. The 22-year-old Lindor is riding a five-game hitting streak and is 8-for-15 (.533) with seven runs scored versus the Tigers this season. Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera continued his hot hand with two singles on Tuesday and is 14-for-35 (.400) during an eight-game hitting streak that began on the heels of an 0-for-7 stretch in the initial series against the Indians. The two-time AL MVP looks to keep his good fortune going versus Wednesday starter Corey Kluber, against whom he is 20-for-38 (.526) with five homers in his career.

TV: 6:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (3-2, 6.08 ERA) vs. Indians RH Corey Kluber (1-3, 4.24)

Sanchez snapped a two-game skid despite struggling to find the plate on Thursday, but the 32-year-old Venezuelan minimized the damage by overcoming seven walks over 5 2/3 innings in a 7-3 win over Oakland. Sanchez was blitzed for seven runs on nine hits in 2 1/3 innings versus Cleveland on April 23, falling to 4-4 in his career against the club. Michael Brantley is just 3-for-21 (.143) in six games since returning from the disabled list, but is 7-for-22 (.318) in his career versus Sanchez.

While Sanchez struggled on April 23, Kluber cruised to his first victory as he allowed just one run - a solo homer by Jarrod Saltalamacchia - on just two hits and struck out 10 in the 10-1 rout. The 30-year-old returned to the mound on Friday and posted a quality start of three runs on five hits in seven innings, but was left with a no-decision versus Philadelphia. Kluber hasn’t walked a batter in his last two outings after issuing five free passes in his previous three.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit DH Victor Martinez is 10-for-17 (.588) with six runs scored in his last four games.

2. Cleveland 2B Jason Kipnis has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 contests.

3. The Tigers rebounded from their sweep by the Indians last month to score 43 runs during a 6-1 run prior to Tuesday’s setback.

PREDICTION: Tigers 3, Indians 2