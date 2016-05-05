Preview: Tigers at Indians

The Cleveland Indians were a popular pick to challenge in the American League Central this season due to their starting pitching, and the staff has been in strong form of late. The Indians will look for another solid start and a three-game sweep when they host the Detroit Tigers in the series finale on Thursday.

Cleveland was swept in a three-game set at Philadelphia over the weekend but only surrendered 10 runs in the contests and carried that effective pitching over to Tuesday’s 7-3 win over the Tigers. The Indians did not need to use the bullpen at all on Wednesday, when Corey Kluber threw 111 pitches in a 4-0 shutout. Detroit has scored a total of eight runs in going 0-5 against the Indians this season, and the recent slump comes on the heels of a five-game winning streak that saw it put up 35 runs against the Oakland Athletics and Minnesota Twins. Cleveland’s pitching has not been good enough to stop Tigers third baseman Nick Castellanos, who is 4-for-7 in the series to raise his AL-leading batting average to .378.

TV: 6:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Michael Fulmer (1-0, 3.60 ERA) vs. Indians RH Trevor Bauer (1-0, 5.28)

Fulmer made his major-league debut at Minnesota on Friday and allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk in five innings to pick up the win. The 23-year-old struck out four and needed 93 pitches to get through five frames. Fulmer was acquired from the Mets last summer in the trade that sent outfielder Yoenis Cespedes to New York.

Bauer began the year in the bullpen but jumped back into the rotation when Carlos Carrasco (hamstring) went down and stretched out with four innings at Philadelphia on Saturday. The UCLA product surrendered three runs and five hits in those four frames without factoring in the decision. Bauer pitched in relief of Carrasco against Detroit on April 24 and picked up the win while allowing two runs in 3 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers DH Victor Martinez is 2-for-8 in the series after going 9-for-13 in the previous three games.

2. Indians 1B Mike Napoli, C Yan Gomes and LF Michael Brantley each drove in at least one run in the first two games of the series.

3. Cleveland acquired C Chris Gimenez from the Texas Rangers for cash considerations.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Tigers 3