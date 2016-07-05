Preview: Tigers at Indians

The American League Central-leading Cleveland Indians look to continue their dominance over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday as they host their division rivals for the middle contest of their three-game set. After following a 14-game winning streak with a pair of losses at Toronto in which it allowed a total of 26 runs, Cleveland returned home Monday and waited out a 2 1/2-hour rain delay to post a 5-3 victory - its 12th in a row at home.

Mike Napoli belted a two-run homer in the seventh inning to snap a tie and lift the Indians to their 10th win in as many meetings with the Tigers this season. The setback ended a six-game winning streak for Detroit, which fell 6 1/2 games behind Cleveland in the Central. The Tigers have had difficulty keeping the Indians in check in the early innings this year as they've been outscored 25-1 over the first three frames. Nick Castellanos has hit safely in eight of his last nine contests after recording a double and a two-run homer in the series opener.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (5-8, 6.05 ERA) vs. Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (4-2, 2.56)

Sanchez will make his 13th start of the season and second since May 31 as he fills in for Jordan Zimmermann, who was placed on the disabled list Monday with a neck strain. Eight of the 32-year-old Venezuelan's last nine appearances were in relief, including Thursday's contest at Tampa Bay in which he recorded the win despite allowing two runs and four hits in two innings. Sanchez's most recent start also came against Cleveland on June 25, when he fell to 4-6 lifetime versus the Indians after yielding four runs and five hits in five frames.

Carrasco is coming off a brilliant performance at Toronto on Thursday in which he yielded just one run and three hits while registering 14 strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings. The 29-year-old Venezuelan also was superb when he squared off against Sanchez on June 25 as he allowed only four hits while recording his third career shutout. Carrasco is 5-6 with a 5.25 ERA in 17 career games (12 starts) versus Detroit but has tossed 11 2/3 scoreless frames against the club this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians OF Michael Brantley (shoulder) is expected to take batting practice on Tuesday for the first time since landing on the disabled list on May 14.

2. Detroit RHP Dustin Molleken was recalled from Triple-A Toledo to replace Zimmermann on the roster and made his major-league debut Monday in relief of RHP Daniel Norris, who exited the contest with a strained right oblique.

3. Cleveland designated RHP Joba Chamberlain and LHP Tom Gorzelanny for assignment while recalling RHP Mike Clevinger and LHP TJ House from Triple-A Columbus.

PREDICTION: Indians 7, Tigers 3