Preview: Tigers at Indians

The Cleveland Indians’ domination of the Detroit Tigers is a big reason they are running away with the American League Central. The Indians will try to run their winning streak over the Tigers to 12 straight and complete another sweep when they host the finale of the three-game series on Wednesday.

Cleveland has won 16 of its last 18 overall with five wins over Detroit in that span, including a 12-1 drubbing on Tuesday that featured Carlos Santana’s 19th home run and four hits from Lonnie Chisenhall. The Indians suffered their worst loss of the season at Toronto on Sunday, 17-1, to close the road trip but turned right back to their winning ways against the Tigers and will play their final five games before the All-Star break at home. The Tigers are 0-11 against Cleveland and 44-29 against everyone else. The frustration boiled over for All-Star Miguel Cabrera in Tuesday’s loss, and he was ejected in the sixth inning for arguing with an umpire.

TV: 12:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Michael Fulmer (8-2, 2.17 ERA) vs. Indians RH Josh Tomlin (9-1, 3.21)

Fulmer is the first rookie pitcher in over 100 years to allow one or no earned runs in eight consecutive starts. The 23-year-old is coming off one of his most dominant efforts and limited the Tampa Bay Rays to two hits while striking out 10 over seven scoreless innings on Friday. Fulmer’s first career loss came on May 5 at Cleveland, when he was rocked for five runs and 10 hits in five innings.

Tomlin is enjoying a string of six straight quality starts and held Toronto to one run while striking out eight in six innings on Friday. The Texas Tech product earned a win at Detroit on June 26, when he was reached for three runs – all on solo home runs – in eight innings. The home runs have been a problem for Tomlin, who has surrendered a total of 19 in his 15 starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cabrera has no home runs and one RBI against the Indians in 2016.

2. Cleveland SS Francisco Lindor and RHP Danny Salazar were each named to the AL All-Star team for the first time.

3. Detroit placed LHP Daniel Norris (oblique strain) on the 15-day disabled list.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Tigers 4