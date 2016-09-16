Preview: Tigers at Indians

The Detroit Tigers have a last-gasp chance to make a run at the American League Central Division title when they open a three-game series at the first-place Cleveland Indians on Friday night. The Tigers are coming off a four-game split against the AL-worst Minnesota Twins to remain six games behind the Indians and in a six-team cluster fighting for the two wild cards.

"This is obviously not what we wanted," Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said following Thursday's 5-1 loss to Minnesota. "Any time you lose four out of seven, it isn't a good homestand." Detroit will send rookie Michael Fulmer to the mound in the series opener after its starting pitching combined for only 9 1/3 innings in the last three games against the Twins. Cleveland squandered an opportunity of its own to pull away from the Tigers, but dropped three of four at the Chicago White Sox. The Indians have the luxury of turning to ace Corey Kluber, who has won both starts against Detroit this season in dominant fashion.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Michael Fulmer (10-6, 2.76 ERA) vs. Indians RH Corey Kluber (16-9, 3.05)

Kluber turned in an overpowering performance last time out at Minnesota, striking out 10 and allowing an unearned run on four hits to improve to 7-1 since the All-Star break. The Tigers were overmatched earlier this season by Kluber, who fanned 10 while giving up one run on two hits over eight innings on April 23 before tossing a five-hit shutout against them 11 days later. Miguel Cabrera has been a nemesis for Kluber, going 20-for-42 with five homers.

Fulmer will make his fifth attempt at his 11th victory after settling for a no-decision despite limiting Baltimore to two runs on three hits over seven innings on Sept. 9. Fulmer lost his previous three starts and has one win over his last 10 turns despite permitting three runs or fewer on eight occasions. The 23-year-old gave up five runs on 10 hits in a loss at Cleveland on May 5, but avenged that defeat with six innings of two-run ball on July 6.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians 3B Jose Ramirez had his 11-game hitting streak snapped Wednesday, although he supplied a sacrifice fly for the team's lone run.

2. Cabrera is only 8-for-39 with zero homers against Cleveland this season.

3. Indians C Yan Gomes is not expected to be activated this weekend after he was hit on the wrist while rehabbing at Double-A Akron.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Tigers 2