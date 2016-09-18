Preview: Tigers at Indians

The Cleveland Indians are single-handedly trying to bury the postseason chances of division rival Detroit, but they received a huge blow to their own championship aspirations in their latest victory over the Tigers. The Indians have won 13 of 14 meetings versus Detroit this season and look to complete a three-game sweep of the visiting Tigers on Sunday.

Cleveland maintained its domination in the season series despite losing starter Carlos Carrasco two pitches into Saturday's 1-0 victory with a non-displaced fracture in his pitching hand. The Indians received 10 scoreless innings of three-hit ball from eight relievers before Jose Ramirez delivered a walk-off single to pad the team's lead to eight games atop the American League Central and slice its magic number to seven. Detroit has scored five runs during a three-game skid to fall three games back of the second wild card. The Tigers have lost 11 of 20 since Aug. 26 -- the last time they received a victory from a starting pitcher.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, TBS, FSN Detroit, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH Daniel Norris (2-2, 3.81 ERA) vs. Indians RH Trevor Bauer (11-7, 4.06)

Norris deserved a better fate last time out after turning in his best start of the season, but he had to settle for a no-decision despite striking out 11 and permitting two runs over 6 2/3 innings against Minnesota. He was injured in a start versus the Indians on July 4, but he has not allowed more than three runs in any of his seven starts since returning. Norris has made five road starts, posting a 3.54 ERA.

Bauer turned in an ugly line in his last start versus the Chicago White Sox, giving up six runs in 5 1/3 innings, but all but one of the runs came in the sixth inning. He managed to escape with the victory in his previous outing versus Houston despite surrendering five runs and a pair of homers over five innings. J.D. Martinez is 7-for-19 and Ian Kinsler 7-for-22 against Bauer, who is 4-2 with a bloated 6.55 ERA versus Detroit.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians CF Rajai Davis is the first player since Ichiro Suzuki to steal 40 bases at age 35 or older.

2. Kinsler is 10-for-55 versus Cleveland in 2016.

3. Indians 2B Jason Kipnis is 4-for-9 in the series and 19-for-53 on the season against Detroit.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Tigers 3