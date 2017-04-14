Preview: Tigers at Indians

The defending American League champion Cleveland Indians hope to get back on course after losing five of their last six outings when they open a three-game series against the visiting Detroit Tigers on Friday. The Indians gave up five runs in the first inning Thursday in a 10-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox and have allowed at least five runs in five of the first nine contests.

Cleveland right-hander Trevor Bauer will try to turn the team’s fortunes around Friday and big-ticket offseason acquisition Edwin Encarnacion attempts to rebound after a series in which he went 0-for-9 with five strikeouts. The Tigers are off to a strong start despite falling 11-5 in the series finale against Minnesota on Thursday after winning five of their previous six games. “I know it’s a sour note to end the homestand on a loss,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus told reporters, “but if we’re going to win series, we’ll be in great shape. I’ll take series wins the rest of the way. If that happens, we’ll be in the playoffs.” The Tigers, who lost 14 of 18 games against the Indians last season, will send young lefty Daniel Norris to the mound in the series opener.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH Daniel Norris (0-0, 4.26 ERA) vs. Indians RH Trevor Bauer (0-1, 6.35)

Norris was held out of the decision in his season debut after yielding three runs, seven hits and three walks with a pair of strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings in a 7-5 loss to Boston last Sunday. The 23-year-old Tennessee native, who was 3-0 with a 2.81 ERA on the road in 2016, managed just 58 strikes among his 97 pitches against the Red Sox. Carlos Santana is 3-for-5 with a double versus Norris, who was 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in two starts against the Indians last year.

Bauer pitched four scoreless innings in his first start of the season against Arizona last Saturday, but left the game after 5 2/3 frames having given up four runs on seven hits and three walks to take the loss. The 26-year-old UCLA product, who won a career-high 12 games last season, struck out seven and did not walk a batter in the 11-2 loss to the Diamondbacks. Alex Avila is 6-for-16 with a homer against Bauer, who was 2-1 with a 6.75 ERA versus Detroit in 2016.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera belted his first homer of the season Thursday, but is just 4-for-30 out of the gate in 2017.

2. Cleveland OF Lonnie Chisenhall went 1-for-5 with an RBI in his season debut Thursday after missing the first eight games with a shoulder injury.

3. Tigers DH Victor Martinez is off to a slow start (6-for-29), but he is batting .314 with 14 homers in 98 career games against the Indians - his former team.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Tigers 4