Indians 5, Tigers 4 (10): Michael Brantley crushed a solo homer with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning as Cleveland snapped a four-game slide and ended Detroit’s 11-game road winning streak in dramatic fashion.

Brantley, who also doubled in the game, smacked a 3-2 offering from Al Alburquerque (1-1) down the right-field line for his first career walk-off shot. The Indians were lined up to win it in the top of the ninth before Tigers pinch hitter J.D. Martinez hit a solo blast off Cody Allen to forge the 4-4 deadlock.

Jesus Aguilar had the first hit and first two RBIs of his career and Yan Gomes recorded three hits and two runs scored for the Indians, who defeated Detroit at home for just the third time in the last 14 meetings. Starter Corey Kluber allowed three runs and struck out eight in seven-plus innings and Scott Atchison (1-0) worked the top of the 10th for the victory.

The Tigers did not arrive in Cleveland until a few hours before first pitch due to difficulties flying out of Boston and ended up with their first road loss since April 26 at Minnesota. Victor Martinez stayed hot with a solo homer and Rajai Davis recorded a game-tying two-run double in the seventh to pace Detroit’s attack.

After Davis tied it, Gomes reached on an infield hit to begin the home half of the frame and moved to third on Nick Swisher’s single before scoring on Aguilar’s sacrifice fly to put the hosts up 4-3. Allen got the first out in the ninth, but J.D. Martinez launched his first home run of the year to force extra innings.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Tigers were on their team plane in Boston after Sunday night’s win over the Red Sox, but a mechanical issue forced them to exit the aircraft and head back to the team hotel, where they stayed well into Monday afternoon without their bags. ... Victor Martinez has hit safely in 20-of-21 games while batting .361 with eight home runs during that span. ... Cleveland is expected to recall top pitching prospect Trevor Bauer for Tuesday’s start.