Tigers 9, Indians 6

CLEVELAND -- Ian Kinsler’s fourth hit of the game and Yoenis Cespedes’ two-run double broke a 5-5 tie in the top of the ninth inning as the Detroit Tigers beat the Cleveland Indians 9-6 on Saturday at Progressive Field.

The win extended Detroit’s season-opening winning streak to five games.

After Cleveland took a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning, the Tigers roughed up the Indians’ bullpen, scoring seven runs in the last three innings.

With the score tied 5-5, Indians right-hander Cody Allen (0-1) began the top of the ninth by walking Tigers shortstop Andrew Romine and center fielder Rajai Davis, the first two batters of the inning. Kinsler then singled home Romine to give Detroit a 6-5 lead.

First baseman Miguel Cabrera singled, his fourth hit of the game, to load the bases with no outs. Designated hitter Hernan Perez grounded into a forceout at home plate for the second out. But Cespedes lined a double into the right field corner, scoring Davis and Cabrera and giving Detroit an 8-5 lead. A bases-loaded walk by catcher James McCann later in the inning accounted for Detroit’s ninth run.

The win went to left-hander Ian Krol (1-0), who gave up a tying two-run double to right fielder Jerry Sands in the bottom of the eighth. Sands also ripped a two-run double in the sixth that gave the Indians a brief 3-2 lead.

The game began as a matchup of two American League Cy Young Award winners. Cleveland’s Corey Kluber won the award in 2014 and Detroit’s David Price won it in 2012.

The Tigers wasted no time going to work on Kluber, scoring two runs on four hits in the first inning. The rally began when center fielder Anthony Gose, the Tigers’ leadoff hitter, belted Kluber’s second pitch of the game over the wall in center field for a home run.

Kinsler singled and Cabrera did the same, putting runners at first and third with no outs. Kinsler scored when designated hitter Victor Martinez grounded into a double play, and Kluber escaped the inning without further damage.

Price made the 2-0 Tigers lead look like more than a 2-0 lead by breezing through the Cleveland lineup through the first five innings, holding the Indians scoreless on three hits during that span.

The Indians did not get a runner to second base until the sixth when they scored three runs without benefit of a hit. Left fielder Mike Aviles led off the inning with a walk, the fourth time in the previous five innings that the Indians’ leadoff man reached base.

Second baseman Jason Kipnis lined out to center for the first out, but first baseman Carlos Santana drew a walk. Catcher Yan Gomes hit a ball back to Price, who threw to second hoping to start an inning-ending double play. Instead, Price threw wildly to second for an error, and things went from bad to worse for the Tigers as the Indians had the bases loaded with one out.

Designated hitter Ryan Raburn’s sacrifice fly scored Aviles to make it 2-1. Sands, called up from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday and making his first start, then lined a double into the gap in right center field, scoring Santana and Gomes and giving the Indians a 3-2 lead.

That lead lasted less than an inning. After his bumpy first inning, Kluber was terrific, holding the Tigers scoreless on three hits in the next five innings. Kluber struck out third baseman Nick Castellanos leading off the seventh, but with Kluber’s pitch count at 107, manager Terry Francona called for left-hander Marc Rzepczynski from the bullpen.

McCann reached on an infield single and Romine drew a walk. Right-hander Bryan Shaw relieved Rzepczynski and retired Davis, a pinch hitter, on a fly ball for the second out. But Shaw then gave up three consecutive RBI singles to Kinsler, Cabrera and Martinez, giving the Tigers a 5-3 lead.

Cleveland tied it in the eighth when Santana and pinch-hitter Brandon Moss drew walks. Sands then ripped a double to right field off Krol to tie it at 5.

Kipnis had an RBI single in the ninth to account for Cleveland’s sixth run.

NOTES: Indians OF Michael Brantley did not play as he continues to struggle with lower-back stiffness. Brantley has started two of the Indians’ five games. ... Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said DH Victor Martinez will not play the field in the three-game series in Pittsburgh that begins Monday. Ausmus said Martinez will only pinch-hit in the series. ... Tigers SS Jose Iglesias, who was hitting an American League-leading .600, was given a day off. SS Andrew Romine started in his place.