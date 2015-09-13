Indians 7, Tigers 2 (Game 1)

CLEVELAND -- Chris Johnson had three hits and two RBIs and Francisco Lindor had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Cleveland Indians to a 7-2 win over the Detroit Tigers in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday at Progressive Field.

Right-hander Cody Anderson (4-3) pitched into the sixth inning to get the win for Cleveland while right-hander Justin Verlander (3-8) took the loss.

Detroit took an early lead in the first inning. Center fielder Anthony Gose led off the game with a double into the left-center field gap. Gose scored when second baseman Ian Kinsler followed with a single.

Verlander held the Indians scoreless on one hit through the first four innings. But Cleveland broke through with a three-run fifth inning to take the lead.

Right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall opened the bottom of the fifth by drawing a walk. Catcher Yan Gomes lined a double down the right field line, moving Chisenhall to third. Center fielder Abraham Almonte walked, loading the bases.

First baseman Johnson floated a single into right field, scoring Chisenhall to tie the score at 1-1. Verlander retired the next two batters on pop-outs to the infield.

But shortstop Lindor lined a two-out single to center, scoring Gomes and Almonte to give Cleveland a 3-1 lead.

The Tigers cut it to 3-2 in the top of the sixth, which began with a double to left field by right fielder J.D. Martinez. Designated hitter Victor Martinez grounded out, moving J.D. Martinez to third. A sacrifice fly by third baseman Nick Castellanos drove in J.D. Martinez.

A pinch hit RBI single by Jerry Sands, and a throwing error by Kinsler resulted in the Indians scoring two more runs in the seventh inning, and an RBI single by Johnson in the eighth made the final score 6-2.

NOTES: Indians RHP Corey Kluber hasn’t started a game since Aug. 29 due to a strained right hamstring. Kluber could be a candidate to start Thursday vs. Kansas City, depending on how he feels. . . No makeup date has been set for the postponement of the Indians-Tigers game Saturday. There are no common off days for the two teams over the remainder of the season. It’s possible the game would be made up only if it has an impact on the wild card race. . . Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said RHP Anibal Sanchez (right rotator cuff strain) and LHP Daniel Norris (right oblique strain) will both be activated off the disabled list and will pitch Wednesday in Minnesota. Sanchez will start the game, to be followed by Norris.