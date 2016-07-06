Indians maintain perfect record against Tigers with 12-1 win

CLEVELAND -- Lonnie Chisenhall had four hits and three RBIs and Tyler Naquin and Carlos Santana homered as the Cleveland Indians continued their domination of the Detroit Tigers with a 12-1 victory on Tuesday night at Progressive Field.

Cleveland is now 11-0 against Detroit this year and the Indians have outscored the Tigers 77-24. The first-place Indians (51-32), who went 22-6 in June and have won 16 of their last 18 games, lengthened their lead in the American League Central over the second-place Tigers to 7 1/2 games.

Carlos Carrasco (5-2) gave up one run in six innings and combined with two relievers on a four-hitter to get the win. Detroit starter Anibal Sanchez (5-9) was rocked for seven runs in less than five innings in taking the loss.

Trailing 7-0, the Tigers reached Carrasco for a run in the sixth but lost Miguel Cabrera in the process.

Ian Kinsler led off with a walk and Cameron Maybin struck out. Cabrera then hit a ball down the third base line. It was fielded by third baseman Jose Ramirez, who threw to second attempting to get the forceout. Kinsler beat the throw, so second baseman Jason Kipnis threw to first. Cabrera never left home plate, thinking he hit the ball off his leg. The umpiring crew thought differently and Cabrera was ruled out at first.

Cabrera and Detroit manager Brad Ausmus both argued the call, with Cabrera eventually getting thrown out of the game, the eighth ejection of his career. Kinsler then scored on a single by Victor Martinez to make it 7-1.

The Indians put the finishing touches on the blowout with a three-run bottom of the sixth. Naquin led off with a home run over the center-field wall against reliever Buck Farmer. Yan Gomes popped out, but the next three batters all drew walks: Carlos Santana, Kipnis and Francisco Lindor.

A single by Mike Napoli drove in Santana, and Kipnis scored when Ramirez grounded into a forceout at second.

In the eighth, Santana hit a solo home run and Chisenhall added an RBI single.

Sanchez retired the side in order in the first inning, but Cleveland sent six men to the plate in a two-run, second-inning rally.

With one out, Ramirez walked and went to second on a single by Chisenhall. Rajai Davis pulled a double down the left field line, scoring Ramirez and moving Chisenhall to third. Chisenhall scored on an infield groundout by Naquin, giving Cleveland a 2-0 lead.

The Indians doubled their lead in the fourth, a rally that began with a leadoff walk drawn by Mike Napoli. Ramirez singled to right on a 0-2 pitch, moving Napoli to third. Chisenhall followed with a double down the right field line, scoring Napoli and sending Ramirez to third. A sacrifice fly by Davis drove in Ramirez as the Indians' lead became 4-0.

Carrasco held Detroit scoreless on two hits through the first four innings, retiring 12 of the 14 batters he faced and throwing just 45 pitches. Carrasco's only jam in the first five innings came in the fifth when he walked the first two batters of the inning but pitched out of it without a run scoring.

The Indians added three more runs and knocked Sanchez out of the game in the bottom of the fifth. With Kipnis at first and one out, Lindor hit a sinking line drive to right field. Right fielder Steven Moya attempted a sliding catch, but the ball skipped past him for a double, scoring Kipnis to make it 5-0.

Lindor went to third on the throw home attempting to get Kipnis. Napoli then drew a walk, and Sanchez was removed from the game. Farmer relieved Sanchez.

In 4 1/3 innings, Sanchez gave up seven runs and five hits, with six strikeouts and four walks.

Ramirez grounded out to second for the second out, but Lindor scored on the play to extend Cleveland's lead to 6-0. Chisenhall followed with his third hit and second double of the game to stretch it to 7-0.

NOTES: Indians OF Michael Brantley took live batting practice on the field for the first time since being put on the disabled list May 11 as he continues his rehab from offseason right shoulder surgery. ... At the start of play, the Indians were in first place in the American League Central by 6 1/2 games over the second-place Tigers -- the largest lead this late in the season since Cleveland had a 13-game lead on July 5, 1999. ... The Tigers placed LHP Daniel Norris on the disabled list with a right oblique strain. To replace him on the roster, Detroit recalled RHP Buck Famer from Triple-A Toledo. ... Tigers C James McCann has thrown out 57.7 percent of attempted base stealers (15-of-26). That leads all AL catchers.