Napoli, Kluber lead Indians to another win over Tigers

CLEVELAND -- Mike Napoli had a single, double, home run and four RBI while Corey Kluber won his 17th game as the Cleveland Indians beat the Detroit Tigers 11-4 Friday night at Progressive Field.

In the first game of a three-game series between the top two teams in the American League Central, the Indians improved their season record vs. Detroit to 12-1, outscoring the Tigers 90-40. The Indians also extended their division lead over the second place Tigers to seven games.

Kluber (17-9) pitched seven innings, giving up four runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.

Michael Fulmer (10-7) started for Detroit and gave up six runs on seven hits in five innings to take the loss.

Justin Upton homered twice off Kluber. He homered in the second inning and hit a three-run homer in the sixth, cutting the Cleveland lead to 6-4

After Upton's 24th home run, The Indians added to their lead in the sixth inning, against reliever Shane Greene on a sacrifice fly by Roberto Perez. The Indians went up 8-4 in the seventh when Napoli single, advanced to second on a balk and scored on Jose Ramirez's single.

The Indians continued to pour it on in the eighth inning, scoring three more runs, on an RBI single by Perez, an RBI double by Jason Kipnis and a sacrifice fly by Ramirez.

Cleveland took an early lead with a two-run first inning. With one out Kipnis singled and went to third on a single by Francisco Lindor, who promptly stole second base. Napoli then hit a fly ball to left field that Upton lost in the twilight.

While Upton looked up into the sky about 30 feet in front of the left field wall, the ball came down on the synthetic warning track behind him and bounced over the 19-foot wall for a ground rule double. Kipnis and Lindor both scored on the play to give Cleveland a 2-0 lead.

Detroit got a run back in the top of the second inning when Upton lined an 0-2 pitch over the wall in right-center field. The Indians scored twice in the second on a two-run single by Carlos Santana through the right side of the infield.

In the fifth, Kipnis drew a walk and one out later Napoli blasted his 34th home run, over the left field wall to make it 6-1. Napoli's 34 home runs are the most by an Indians hitter since Travis Hafner hit 42 in 2006.

NOTES: Indians C Yan Gomes, who was expected to be activated off the disabled list and in the starting lineup Friday night, has been diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture of his right wrist. Gomes suffered the injury when he was hit by a pitch Wednesday, in his last minor league rehab start with Double-A Akron. There is no timetable for when, or if, Gomes will play again this year. He was placed on the disabled list on July 18 with a separated right shoulder. . . Indians OF Lonnie Chisenhall has missed the last four games due to an abdominal strain. . . Tigers SS Erick Aybar started at shortstop Friday in place of SS Jose Iglesias. Aybar came into the game 5-for-12 (.417) in his career vs. Indians RHP Corey Kluber, while Iglesias was 1-for-9 (.111) against Kluber. . . Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera entered Friday's game needing three hits to reach 2,500 for his career. Cabrera is also 49th on baseball's all-time list with 1,536 RBI. He needs two RBIs to pass Joe DiMaggio (1,537) for 48th place.