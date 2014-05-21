Indians get off to fast start in win over Tigers

CLEVELAND -- The pitching matchup didn’t seem to favor Cleveland, but right-hander Trevor Bauer pitched well enough and the Indians’ hitters did enough damage offensively to hand right-hander Justin Verlander and the Detroit Tigers a 6-2 loss Tuesday night at Progressive Field.

The Indians scored five runs in the first two innings off Verlander (5-3), while Bauer (1-1) held the Tigers’ powerful lineup to two runs over six innings to get the win.

“I tried to take the same approach I would for any game,” Bauer said. “Follow the scouting report and execute my pitches. Obviously they’ve got some guys who swing the bat really well, but I just tried to make my pitches.”

Bauer was recalled from Triple-A Columbus earlier in the day Tuesday. He is replacing right-hander Danny Salazar, who was optioned to Columbus last week.

Bauer, who was 4-1 with a 2.15 ERA in seven starts at Columbus, struck out five and walked three vs. the Tigers.

“He did a lot of things good,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona. “He competed. He aggressively attacked the zone and he used all his pitches. That’s not the easiest assignment, coming up from Triple-A and having to face that team.”

Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said his team’s unfamiliarity with Bauer might have been a factor.

“It was tough because we hadn’t seen him before. He throws hard, and has a good curve and slider,” Ausmus said.

With the Indians leading 5-2, Bauer, after giving up a single to catcher Alex Avila leading off the seventh inning, was relieved by right-hander Bryan Shaw. Shaw pitched two scoreless innings and right-hander Cody Allen pitched the ninth.

Verlander struggled early, giving up five runs on eight hits over the first two innings. But he then settled down and held Cleveland scoreless on three hits over his last four innings.

“We made him work hard, which is important because he’ll stay out there all day,” Francona said. “Even when he gives up hits, he keeps on pitching.”

Verlander gave up a season-high 11 hits, including three doubles in the span of five batters in Cleveland’s four-run second inning.

“Justin had a little trouble with his command early, which led to that one bad inning. But he was able to contain the damage,” said Ausmus.

“Their whole lineup was really locked in. Those guys hit some easy pitches and some tough ones,” said Verlander.

In six innings overall, Verlander was charged with five runs on 11 hits with two strikeouts and three walks. However, Verlander threw 116 pitches in those six innings, and was relieved by right-hander Evan Reed to start the seventh inning.

Indians right fielder David Murphy, the second batter faced by Reed in the seventh, lined his fourth home run of the year over the right-field wall, giving the Indians a 6-2 lead.

Detroit got two hits each from Avila and second baseman Ian Kinsler.

In the second inning, the first six Cleveland hitters all reached base against Verlander, setting up a four-run rally.

After designated hitter Carlos Santana was thrown out trying to stretch a single into a double, first baseman Nick Swisher doubled and catcher Yan Gomes walked. Second baseman Mike Aviles doubled into the left-center-field gap, driving in both runners and giving Cleveland a 3-1 lead. Center fielder Michael Bourn followed with the Indians’ third double of the inning, driving in Aviles and making it 4-1. Bourn then scored on a single by shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera, pushing the advantage to 5-1.

Avila homered over the wall in center field to cut Cleveland’s lead to 5-2 in the fifth inning.

Bauer and the Indians fell behind 1-0 in the first inning when Detroit right fielder Torii Hunter belted a 3-1 pitch in to the left-field bleachers.

The Indians countered with three consecutive singles in the bottom of the first, with a hit by third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall driving in the tying run.

NOTES: Prior to the game, the Indians recalled RHP Trevor Bauer and INF Justin Sellers from Triple-A Columbus and activated DH Jason Giambi from the disabled list. Cleveland optioned 1B Jesus Aguilar, INF Jose Ramirez and LHP T.J. House to Columbus. ... The Tigers’ loss to the Indians on Monday snapped their 11-game road winning streak. It was the third-longest road winning streak in franchise history and the longest since the 1984 team won its first 17 road games.