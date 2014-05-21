Indians top Tigers on walk-off balk in 13th

CLEVELAND -- Perhaps Josh Tomlin, the Cleveland Indians’ pitcher who was supposed to start the next day’s game but instead pitched in relief on Wednesday, put it best.

“A lot of stuff went on out there.”

Including a walk-off balk.

Al Alburquerque’s bases-loaded balk in the bottom of the 13th inning forced in the winning run as the Indians rallied for two runs in a wild 11-10 win over the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field.

“It was a lot of fun,” Indians right fielder David Murphy said. “I just wish it didn’t take five-and-a-half hours.”

The Indians swept the three-game series, the last two games of which were started by Cy Young Award winners Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.

Tomlin, who was scheduled to start Thursday’s game in Baltimore, became the ninth Cleveland pitcher when he entered in the 11th inning.

“He was going to go until we won or lost. We had nobody else,” Indians manager Terry Francona said.

Tomlin (3-1) pitched three innings to get the win, but it looked like he might be the loser after he allowed a home run to catcher Mike Aviles in the top of the 13th that gave Detroit a 10-9 lead.

But Cleveland third baseman Mike Aviles led off the bottom of the 13th win an infield single and went to second on a sacrifice bunt by center fielder Michael Bourn against left-hander Phil Coke (0-1). Shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera was then hit by a pitch.

Left fielder Michael Brantley singled through the left side of the infield, his fourth hit of the day, scoring Aviles with the tying run and sending Cabrera to second. A groundout by Murphy moved the runners to second and third.

Alburquerque relieved Coke and intentionally walked pinch-hitter Yan Gomes, loading the bases.

While pitching to designated hitter Ryan Raburn, Alburquerque was called for a balk, forcing in Cabrera with the winning run.

“It was pretty obvious. We would have gone out and argued if they hadn’t called it,” Francona said.

Avila said, “He (Alburquerque) went to come set and he stopped. It was pretty blatant. There wasn’t any controversy about that one.”

Trailing 9-7, the Indians tied it with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning on a two-run homer by Murphy off Detroit closer Joe Nathan.

Designated hitter Victor Martinez homered and had three hits and right fielder J.D. Martinez homered and had three RBIs for the Tigers. Murphy had two hits and four RBIs for the Indians, who rebounded from a three-game sweep at the hands of Oakland to start their homestand by sweeping the Tigers to conclude it.

“It’s very disappointing,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “You want to win the game especially having lost the first two games in the series. Every team has two or three games like this over the course of the season, where it’s kind of see-saw. It’s a battle and unfortunately we didn’t come out on top.”

The Tigers broke a 7-7 tie with two runs in the eighth against right-hander John Axford. Second baseman Ian Kinsler singled and first baseman Don Kelly walked to start the inning.

Victor Martinez hit a potential double-play grounder to Aviles at second. Cabrera failed to catch the ball at short and the error allowed Kinsler to score, giving Detroit an 8-7 lead.

Kelly went to third on the error by Cabrera and scored on a single by J.D. Martinez.

The Indians, who roughed up Verlander in the first two innings on Tuesday, did the same to Scherzer on Wednesday, but not before the Tigers took a 4-0 first-inning lead against Cleveland right-hander Zach McAllister. Two of those first-inning runs came on a home run by J.D. Martinez.

Cleveland scored a run in the bottom of the first on a sacrifice fly by Murphy, then added five in the second, the big blow a two-out, two-run single by Murphy. The big inning gave the Indians a 6-4 lead.

The six runs equaled the number of runs that Scherzer allowed in his previous six starts combined.

“They came out with a great plan and attacked me pretty good. They whacked me around,” Scherzer said.

McAllister, however, continued to struggle for the Indians and was removed from the game in the third, one batter after he gave up a home run to Victor Martinez that cut the Cleveland lead to 6-5.

Chisenhall homered off Scherzer leading off the bottom of the fourth to make it 7-5, but the Tigers tied it with two runs in the fifth.

NOTES: Indians DH Jason Giambi singled in the sixth inning, his first hit of the season. Giambi, who has had two separate stints on the disabled list, was 0-for-11 before the single. ... Indians LF Michael Brantley’s single in the second inning extended his home hitting streak to 18 games. That ties the record for longest hitting streak at Progressive Field by an Indians player. Kenny Lofton (1996) and Roberto Alomar (2000) also hit in 18 straight home games. ... Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera was ejected from the game in the fifth inning by home plate umpire Tim Timmons after arguing a called strike on a checked swing. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus was also ejected.