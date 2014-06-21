Tigers top Indians, 6-4

CLEVELAND -- The Detroit Tigers used an all-Martinez attack Friday night in their 6-4 win over the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field.

Designated hitter Victor Martinez and left fielder J.D. Martinez went a combined 4-for-7 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs to account for most of the Tigers’ offense.

Victor Martinez hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning, and J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning. J.D. Martinez is hitting .600 against Cleveland this year (6-for-10), with three home runs and seven RBIs.

Detroit’s two Martinezes have hit home runs in the same game three times this season and all three times it has come against Cleveland.

Tigers right-hander Rick Porcello (9-4) pitched six scoreless innings to get the win. He struck out three and walked one. Right-hander Joe Nathan pitched the ninth and picked up his 15th save.

J.D. Martinez’s homer came off reliever John Axford, who relieved right-hander Corey Kluber to start the eighth inning. Axford only got two outs in the inning, giving up three runs on two hits, plus a walk, and a wild pitch.

“J.D. is a first ball, fastball hitter, and he got one that caught way too much of the plate,” said Indians manager Terry Francona.

J.D. Martinez was 3-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to a career-high 10 games. During the streak he is hitting .447.

“You see occasionally players get on a hot streak like this and I hope he’s hot tomorrow. I hope he stays on a roll,” said Detroit manager Brad Ausmus.

The homer by J.D. Martinez gave the Tigers a 5-0 lead, but it got interesting in the bottom of the eighth. Detroit left-hander Ian Krol gave up singles to left fielder Mike Aviles and center fielder Michael Bourn to start the inning. Shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera then belted an 0-2 pitch into the left-field bleachers for his eighth home run, cutting the Detroit lead to 5-3.

Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis struck out for the first out, but first baseman Carlos Santana ripped a 2-0 pitch over the wall in left for his 10th home run, and the Detroit lead was down to 5-4. But Krol struck out third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall, and right-hander Joba Chamberlain struck out designated hitter Nick Swisher to end the inning.

The Tigers added an insurance run on an RBI double by second baseman Ian Kinsler in the ninth inning.

The loss went to right-hander Corey Kluber (6-5), who was almost as good at Porcello. Kluber pitched seven innings, giving up two runs on eight hits with six strikeouts and one walk.

“He dodged his way through a really good lineup, and gave us seven innings, giving up two runs. He got us deep into the game,” Francona said.

Kluber’s only bad inning was the fourth, when he gave up a leadoff single to first baseman Miguel Cabrera, and then a first pitch two-run home run by Victor Martinez.

“I tried to pound the strike zone and work ahead,” said Kluber. “Unfortunately, the one mistake I made to Victor was a big one.”

Detroit’s two best hitters, Cabrera and Victor Martinez, came into the game with great career numbers against Kluber, and in the fourth inning those two hitters combined to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead.

Cabrera, who came into the game with a .524 (11-for-21) average against Kluber, led off the top of the fourth inning with a single to center field. Martinez, who had a .500 batting average (7-for-14) against Kluber in his career, followed Cabrera’s single with a booming home run over the right field wall, giving the Tigers a 2-0 lead. The home run, which came on Kluber’s first pitch, was Martinez’s 18th of the season.

“When the season started I said the only guy who can protect Miguel is Miguel, but I‘m going to say now the other person who can protect Miguel would be Victor,” Ausmus said. “So there’s at least two.”

That home run aside, Kluber pitched well through the first five innings, holding the Tigers scoreless on three hits in the other four innings.

Indians hitters could do little against Porcello, who came into the game with a career record of 8-3 and 3.59 ERA in 19 career starts against Cleveland. Porcello held the Indians scoreless on three hits through the first five innings.

“I had a good fastball,” Porcello said. “My changeup was a big pitch. The way the guys played defense was fantastic too. I felt good.”

NOTES: Prior to the game the Indians optioned RHP Zach McAllister to Triple-A Columbus and recalled RHP Vinnie Pestano. ... Tigers DH Victor Martinez came into Friday’s game with a career average vs. Cleveland -- one of his former teams -- of .367 (69-188), the highest career average of any active player vs. the Indians. ... Entering Friday the Indians were hitting .109 (5-for-46) with runners in scoring position over their last seven games, yet they had a winning record (4-3) in those games.