Cabrera, Tigers take out Indians in 10 innings

CLEVELAND -- When it comes to pitching to the middle of the Detroit Tigers’ lineup, sometimes you’ve got to pick your poison: first baseman Miguel Cabrera or designated hitter Victor Martinez?

The Cleveland Indians were faced with that dilemma repeatedly during their 5-4 loss in 10 innings to Detroit on Saturday night at Progressive Field.

“It seemed like every time they came through, we got nicked up,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said.

Cabrera’s RBI double in the top of the 10th inning drove in what became the winning run, after Cleveland had tied it with a run in the bottom of the ninth.

Detroit second baseman Ian Kinsler led off the top of the 10th with a single off right-hander Cody Allen (3-2). Center fielder Austin Jackson’s sacrifice bunt moved Kinsler to second.

That opened first base for Cleveland to potentially walk Cabrera intentionally, but then the Indians would have had to face Martinez.

“I knew they couldn’t walk both of them, so I felt good about taking my shot,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said of his decision to use the sacrifice bunt.

Francona chose to pitch to Cabrera, who then clubbed a double off the center-field wall.

“Cody misfired,” Francona said of the pitch by Allen to Cabrera. “He was trying to come up and in, and it was right down the middle. He missed his spot by a lot, and when you do that’s what Cabrera does.”

The win went to right-hander Joe Nathan (4-2), who blew a save when he labored through a 32-pitch ninth.

Left-hander Phil Coke pitched the bottom of the 10th to pick up his first save.

Martinez, left fielder Rajai Davis and second baseman Ian Kinsler all homered for the Tigers (39-32), who have won three in a row, including the first two games of this three-game series.

Detroit right-hander Justin Verlander came into the game with a record of 2-5 and a 7.83 ERA in his previous seven starts, but he pitched seven strong innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits, with eight strikeouts and one walk.

Detroit scored first, thanks to Martinez, who led off the second inning with a booming home run into the seats in right field, his 19th of the season and ninth of his career vs. Cleveland.

The Indians tied it with a run in the bottom of the second inning off Verlander. With two outs and nobody on, third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall lined a double into the left-field corner.

Designated hitter Nick Swisher then hit a sharp grounder that handcuffed Kinsler. The ball ricocheted into right field for an error, allowing Chisenhall to score from second to make it 1-1.

Cleveland took a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning on a home run by first baseman Carlos Santana, but the Tigers tied it in the sixth when Cabrera singled and scored on an RBI single by Martinez.

“Sometimes you have to choose which one you are going to pitch to,” Francona said of Cabrera and Martinez. “You’d rather not face both of them, but sometimes you’ve got to. Sometimes you’ve just got to get them out.”

The Tigers then took a 4-2 lead in the seventh inning when Davis and Kinsler hit solo home runs in the span of three pitches.

With the score tied 2-2, Davis hit a 1-2 pitch over the left-field wall for his fifth home run, and then Kinsler hit a 1-0 pitch over the wall in left-center field for his eighth home run.

It’s the first time the Tigers have had back-to-back homers from their No. 9 and No. 1 hitters since May 10, 2006, when Brandon Inge and Curtis Granderson did it.

Both homers came off Bauer.

“I just missed my spots,” Bauer said. “It wasn’t a lack of stuff, it was a lack of execution.”

Bauer pitched 6 1/3 innings, giving up four runs on eight hits. He struck out five and walked two.

“He made some mistakes -- and paid for them,” Francona said.

Ausmus said, “He has that funky motion and it gets on hitters quick. He pitched well tonight and he pitched well the last time against us. He’s a good pitcher.”

The Indians got a run back in the bottom of the eighth inning on an RBI single by shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera.

With the Tigers leading 4-3, Nathan struck out the first two batters in the bottom of the ninth, but right fielder David Murphy, catcher Yan Gomes and center fielder Michael Bourn stroked consecutive two-out singles. Bourn’s single scored Murphy to send the game into extra innings.

NOTES: In a ceremony before the game, former Indians shortstop and current Tigers first-base coach Omar Vizquel was inducted into the Indians’ Hall of Fame. ... Indians LF Michael Brantley was in the starting lineup for the first time since June 16. Brantley had been sidelined with a mild concussion. ... Detroit RHP Rick Porcello, the winning pitcher Friday night, is 4-0 with a 1.09 ERA in his last four starts against the Indians.