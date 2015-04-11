EditorsNote: adding Nathan note to NOTES

Tigers pound Indians for fourth straight win

CLEVELAND -- Even Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus acknowledges that his lineup can be a headache for opposing teams.

“One through nine, we feel really good about it, but two through six is really tough. There’s no break for pitchers,” Ausmus said.

The Cleveland Indians found that out Friday when the rampaging Tigers exploded for 18 hits in rolling to an 8-4 victory before a sellout crowd in the Indians’ home opener at Progressive Field.

Third baseman Nick Castellanos belted a two-run homer and four other Tigers had three hits as Detroit extended its season-opening winning streak to four games. Right-hander Alfredo Simon (1-0) pitched into the sixth inning for the win. Right-hander Joakim Soria got the last out of the game for his first save.

After sweeping a three-game series from Minnesota to open the season, the Tigers led wire to wire against the Indians. In the four games this season, Detroit has outscored its opponents 30-5 and out-hit them 53-24.

“They keep coming at you,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “We talk so much about the middle of their order, but when the bottom of the order is hitting like they are right now, it makes it tough. There’s no letup.”

The Tigers did most of the damage against Indians right-hander Zach McAllister, who started but lasted only four innings. McAllister (0-1) gave up five runs and 13 hits.

“They’re a great lineup from top to bottom,” he said. “They’ve got guys who can steal, guys that can run, guys with power who can hit. It’s a tough lineup. When you don’t have all your weapons, it makes it even more difficult.”

Detroit took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a single by Castellanos, whose popup into shallow left field was not caught as Indians left fielder Michael Brantley and shortstop Jose Ramirez ran into each other. Castellanos scored on a two-out single by center fielder Anthony Gose.

In the top of the fourth, McAllister walked catcher Alex Avila to start the inning. Avila went to second on a sacrifice bunt by shortstop Jose Iglesias and scored on a single by first baseman Miguel Cabrera. Designated hitter Victor Martinez’s two-out RBI single later in the inning extended the Tigers’ lead to 3-0.

Detroit made it 5-0 when left fielder Yoenis Cespedes led off the fifth with a double to right field and then rode home on an opposite field home run over the right field fence by Castellanos.

“We just put up one good at bat after another. Hitting is contagious,” Castellanos said.

Simon breezed through the Cleveland lineup through the first five innings, holding the Indians scoreless on two singles. But the Indians rallied for five consecutive hits and three runs in the sixth, knocking Simon out of the game.

“I just tried to keep the ball down. Even the last inning I thought I made some good pitches,” Simon said.

Ausmus said, “Al did a really good job against all their left-handed hitters. I think in the sixth inning he just got a little tired.”

With one out in the Cleveland sixth, center fielder Michael Bourn singled and went to third on a single by second baseman Jason Kipnis. Brantley slapped a double down the left field line, scoring Bourn and sending Kipnis to third.

First baseman Carlos Santana singled to right, scoring Kipnis, and designated hitter Brandon Moss snapped his 0-for-12 season-opening hitless streak with a single to right, scoring Brantley and cutting the Detroit lead to 5-3.

Detroit answered with a three-run seventh to make it 8-5. Cespedes led off with a single off left-hander Kyle Crockett. Cespedes took second on a flyout to center, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on an infield single by Iglesias.

Iglesias scored on a three-base throwing error by left-hander Marc Rzepczynski, and second baseman Ian Kinsler’s double off right-hander Bryan Shaw scored Kinsler to give the Tigers an 8-3 lead.

An RBI double by Santana in the eighth drove in Cleveland’s final run.

NOTES: The Tigers placed RHP Joe Nathan on the disabled list with a strained elbow. To replace him on the roster, LHP Blaine Hardy was recalled from Triple-A Toledo. ... Indians OF Michael Brantley was back in the lineup Friday after sitting out the previous two games with a sore lower back. ... The Indians purchased the contract of 1B/OF Jerry Sands from Triple-A Columbus. To make room on the roster, RHP Austin Adams was optioned to Columbus. ... The Indians transferred RHP Josh Tomlin (shoulder surgery) from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL.