Cabrera homers twice, as Tigers sweep Indians

CLEVELAND - In a lineup filled with hot hitters, Miguel Cabrera is the hottest of them all. Cabrera had his second consecutive four-hit game, this one featuring two home runs and four RBIs, to lead the Detroit Tigers to an 8-5 win over the Cleveland Indians Sunday at Progressive Field.

“He’s a really good hitter and he’s hitting a lot of things now,” said Cleveland left-hander T.J. House, who gave up a three-run home run to Cabrera before many fans had found their seats.

The red-hot Tigers extended their season-opening winning streak to six games by sweeping the three-game series in Cleveland, outscoring the Indians 25-15.

First baseman Cabrera belted a three-run home run in the first inning and added a solo shot in the fourth, his first two home runs of the season. In the three game series Cabrera hit .786 (11-for-14). In the last two games of the series he was 8-for-9. At the start of the series Cabrera was hitting .182. At the end of the series he was hitting .520.

“He’s that good of a hitter that when he feels that good at the plate, that’s bad (for the other team),” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona.

The Tigers are 6-0 for the fourth time in franchise history and the first time since 1985. In winning all six of their games the Tigers have outscored their opponents 47-16, and Detroit’s team batting average is .355 with a .433 on base percentage.

Detroit has now won seven games in a row over Cleveland. The Tigers have won nine of their last 10 games at Progressive Field, where they are 18-5 since 2013.

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, whose team banged out 43 hits in the three games in Cleveland, says he’s concentrating on the big picture.

“I’ll put it in perspective,” said Ausmus. “It’s the first week of the season. I‘m not ready to throw any parties yet.”

Left-hander Kyle Lobstein (1-0) made his first start of the season for the Tigers and pitched five innings, allowing three runs on eight hits. Cleveland starter House, was also making his first start of the season, but House did not get through the second inning.

Detroit jumped on House for three runs in the first inning. House walked leadoff hitter and center fielder Rajai Davis, and gave up a single to second baseman Ian Kinsler. Cabrera then belted a 1-1 pitch over the left-field wall for his first home run, giving the Tigers a 3-0 lead.

Cleveland got a run back in the bottom of the first on a two-out RBI single by first baseman Carlos Santana.

The top of the Tigers order continued its assault on House in the second inning.

With one out Davis singled and Kinsler walked. Cabrera singled to left field, scoring Davis and moving Kinsler to second. Designated hitter Victor Martinez walked, loading the bases. Right fielder J.D. Martinez followed with a two-run single, scoring Kinsler and Cabrera to extend Detroit’s lead to 6-1.

“T.J. didn’t have a good feel for his pitches right from the beginning and he was leaving a lot of balls up,” said Francona.

“I wasn’t throwing strikes, I wasn’t keeping the ball down. There were a lot of things that weren’t good,” said House (0-1), who gave up six runs on six hits and three walks in 1 1/3 innings.

The Indians rallied for two runs in the third inning. With one out Santana singled. Lobstein retired left fielder Jerry Sands on a fly ball for the second out, but right fielder Brandon Moss doubled into the right-field corner, sending Santana to third. Designated hitter Ryan Raburn followed with a single to center, scoring Santana and Moss and cutting the Detroit lead to 6-3.

But Cabrera struck again leading off the fourth inning. He hit his second homer of the game over the wall in left field to give the Tigers a 7-3 lead.

The Indians scored two more runs in the eighth inning on an RBI groundout by third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall and a sacrifice fly by catcher Roberto Perez that made it 7-5. A solo home run by J.D. Martinez off right-hander Shaun Marcum in the ninth made the final score 8-5.

Lobstein (1-0) got the win, and Joakim Soria pitched the ninth inning to pick up his second save.

NOTES: Indians C Yan Gomes was placed on the disabled list with a sprained right knee, the result of a hard slide into home plate by Tigers OF Rajai Davis in the ninth inning Saturday. ... The Indians recalled RHP Austin Adams from Triple-A Columbus to take the roster spot of Gomes. ... The Indians also purchased the contract of RHP Shaun Marcum’s from Columbus and optioned LHP Kyle Crockett to Columbus. ... RHP Charles Brewer was released by the Indians to clear a spot on their 40-man roster for Marcum. ... How hot have the Tigers been? In their first five games, the No.9 hitters in their lineup combined to hit .588 (10-for-17) with an on-base percentage of .667. ... The Tigers have an 18-5 record at Progressive Field since the start of the 2013 season.