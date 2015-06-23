Tigers defeat rival Indians once again

CLEVELAND -- The Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians are Central Division rivals, but the rivalry has been decidedly one-sided of late.

Left fielder Yoenis Cespedes had three hits, including a double, a home run and three RBIs as the Tigers continued their mastery over the Indians, beating Cleveland 8-5 Monday night at Progressive Field.

Detroit improved to 8-2 against Cleveland this season. Since the start of the 2013 season, the Tigers are 33-14 vs. Indians, including winning 14 of the last 17 games between the two teams.

“For whatever reason, we seem to bring out the best in them, and that’s not good,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona.

The Tigers jumped out to a 7-3 lead through four innings, led by Cespedes, who had an RBI double in the first inning, a solo home run in the third and a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

Most of that came against Cleveland right-hander Trevor Bauer (6-4), who gave up seven runs on nine hits in three innings.

“When the top and bottom of our order is getting on base and the guys in the middle are swinging well, that usually means we’re going to be scoring runs,” said Tigers manager Brad Ausmus.

Everyone was swinging well for the Tigers, who banged out 13 hits against five Cleveland pitchers.

The Indians, who scored one run in each of their previous three games, scored three runs in the third inning Monday night.

Detroit left-hander Blaine Hardy (3-1) pitched 2 1/3 scoreless and hitless innings in relief of left-hander Kyle Ryan to get the win.

Cespedes, Detroit’s left fielder, finished 3-for-3. Second baseman Ian Kinsler, first baseman Miguel Cabrera and shortstop Jose Iglesias added two hits apiece for the Tigers.

“Those are pretty dangerous hitters,” said Francona, speaking of the middle of the Detroit lineup. “That’s why you’ve really got to attack the strike zone because if you don‘t, it feeds into what they’re doing.”

Detroit took a 1-0 lead in the first inning off Bauer. With one out, Kinsler singled and went to third on a single by Cabrera. With two outs, Cespedes doubled to right field, scoring Kinsler.

The Tigers made it 2-0 with a run in the second inning. Third baseman Andrew Romine doubled, went to third on an infield single by shortstop Jose Iglesias and scored when Kinsler grounded into a forceout.

A home run by Cespedes leading off the third inning extended the Tigers’ lead to 3-0.

The Indians rallied for three runs in the third inning to tie it. Third baseman Giovanny Urshela walked and went to third on a double to right by catcher Roberto Perez. Both runners scored on a double to right-center by second baseman Jason Kipnis, who extended his hitting streak to a career-high 17 games by going 2-for-5.

Center fielder Michael Brantley’s single to center brought home Kipnis with the tying run.

Bauer was knocked out before recording an out in the fourth, allowing the first five batters of the inning to reach base. Iglesias singled and went to second on a single by center fielder Anthony Gose. Kinsler walked to load the bases. Cabrera also walked, forcing in Iglesias and giving Detroit a 4-3 lead.

Designated hitter Victor Martinez, in his fourth game since coming off the disabled list, singled to right, scoring Gose and Kinsler to make it 6-3.

“Victor looks a lot more like Victor Martinez now and I think he feels more like Victor Martinez,” said Ausmus.

“It’s a relief to be healthy,” said Martinez. “It allows you to just worry about you and the pitcher, not about anything else.”

Right-hander Jeff Manship relieved Bauer, and Cespedes greeted Manship with a sacrifice fly, driving in Cabrera to give Detroit a 7-3 lead.

In three-plus innings, Bauer threw 88 pitches and gave up seven runs on nine hits and four walks with three strikeouts.

Ryan lasted just 3 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks with no strikeouts.

The Indians scored two late runs on solo home runs. Pinch hitter David Murphy hit a home run off right-hander Joba Chamberlain in the eighth inning. It was Murphy’s third pinch homer of the year. Perez homered in the ninth off right-hander Joakim Soria for Cleveland’s final run.

A sacrifice fly by Romine in the ninth inning accounted for Detroit’s final run.

NOTES: Indians C Yan Gomes was not in the starting lineup for the third time in the past four games due to a stiff neck. ... Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera came into the game with a career .364 batting average against the Indians, with 40 home runs and 127 RBIs in 536 at-bats. ... Detroit C James McCann threw out 50 percent of attempted base-stealers (12 of 24) this season through the weekend.