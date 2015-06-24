Indians post first home win over Tigers this year

CLEVELAND -- It took a great pitching performance, 13 hits and Miguel Cabrera having a day off, but the Cleveland Indians finally beat the Tigers at Progressive Field.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco pitched eight strong innings and shortstop Francisco Lindor hit his first major-league home run as the Indians beat the Tigers 8-2 on Wednesday afternoon.

It was the Indians’ first win over the Tigers in Cleveland this year. Before Wednesday, the Indians were 0-5 against the Tigers in Cleveland.

“It feels great because they’ve pushed us around this year,” said Indians manager Terry Francona, whose team is still just 3-9 against the Tigers overall this season.

Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said, “Two out of three in Cleveland, in the division. We’d like to sweep, but it’s tough to do that at the major league level.”

Cleveland (33-38) salvaged the third game of the series with Detroit (37-35) behind Carrasco (9-6), who gave up two runs, five hits and one walk, striking out seven.

“The key for me is that I was able to throw inside,” Carrasco said. “That allowed me to throw pitches down and away that were tough to hit.”

Right-hander Buck Farmer (0-2) took the loss after being recalled from Triple-A Toledo to start in place of right-hander Justin Verlander, who was scratched because of a sore back.

Farmer looked strong initially, striking out five hitters in a row from the end of the first inning to the beginning of the third. But in the third, the Indians sent seven men to the plate and strung together five consecutive hits in a three-run rally.

With one out in the third, second baseman Jason Kipnis singled -- extending his hitting streak to 19 games, the longest in the American League this season.

Lindor, Cleveland’s rookie shortstop, also singled, moving Kipnis to second, and left fielder Michael Brantley’s single to right field scored Kipnis.

Lindor was thrown out at second after rounding the bag too far on Brantley’s hit, but the Indians still managed to keep the rally going.

Designated hitter David Murphy made it four singles in a row with a line drive to center, moving Brantley to second. First baseman Carlos Santana then doubled to center, scoring Brantley and Murphy to give Cleveland a 3-0 lead.

It became 4-0 in the fifth when Lindor belted his first major league home run, into the seats in right field.

“It was very exciting. I knew I hit it good, but I wasn’t sure it would go out,” Lindor said.

Francona said, “It was just a good swing. He doesn’t need to be a power hitter for us. The way he will hit home runs is to hit line drives that go out of the park.”

The Indians knocked Farmer out of the game in the sixth when they added another run. With catcher Yan Gomes on at first and one out, left-hander Tom Gorzelanny relieved Farmer and struck out center fielder Michael Bourn, but third baseman Giovanny Urshela singled through the left side, moving Gomes to second.

Gorzelanny then lost the strike zone. He walked Kipnis to load the bases and walked Lindor to force in Gomes with a run that made it a 5-0.

Carrasco held the Tigers scoreless on two hits through the first six innings, aided by the decision of Ausmus to rest Cabrera, who is hitting .619 with five home runs and 16 RBIs against the Indians this year.

“Just not having to worry about his presence in the lineup, that was a good feeling,” Francona said.

The Tigers finally reached Carrasco for two runs in the seventh. With one out, left fielder Yoenis Cespedes doubled off the wall in left center. Right fielder J.D. Martinez then pounded an 0-2 pitch from Carrasco over the left-field wall for a two-run homer for his 17th home run of the year.

The Indians got the two runs back in the bottom of the seventh as Santana singled and right fielder Brandon Moss doubled ahead of a two-run single by Gomes off right-hander Al Alburquerque, giving Cleveland a 7-2 lead.

Pinch-hitter Ryan Raburn’s double in the eighth drove in Cleveland’s final run.

NOTES: Indians C Yan Gomes was back in the lineup after missing four of the last five games because of a stiff neck. ... Indians OF David Murphy leads the majors with three pinch-home runs this season. That ties the Indians’ record for most pinch-homers in a season; it has been done five previous times, most recently by Jason Giambi in 2013. ... The Tigers optioned LHP Ian Krol to Triple-A Toledo to make room for RHP Buck Farmer, who started in place of RHP Justin Verlander (sore back).