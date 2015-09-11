Brantley powers Indians through Tigers

CLEVELAND -- Michael Brantley is one of the quieter players on the Cleveland Indians, but in the late innings Thursday night, his bat was very noisy.

Brantley’s two home runs in the seventh and eighth innings lifted the Indians to a 7-5 win over the Detroit Tigers.

“He’s just such an intelligent hitter. Having him up there in those situations, I‘m glad he’s on our side. He’s something to watch,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona.

Left fielder Brantley broke a 3-3 tie with a home run leading off the seventh inning, when the Indians took a 5-3 lead.

After Detroit scored twice in the top of the eighth to tie it again, Brantley homered again in the bottom of the eighth, a two-run shot off left-hander Blaine Hardy (4-3), giving Cleveland a 7-5 lead.

“The first homer was a fastball in that I finally caught up to and the second homer was just a reaction swing on a slider,” said Brantley.

Right-hander Cody Allen (2-4) pitched the last 1 2/3 innings to get the win.

Cleveland broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the sixth inning off right-hander Alfredo Simon. Center fielder Abraham Almonte led off with a bunt single and a steal of second base. After catcher Yan Gomes flied out second baseman Jose Ramirez walked, putting runners at first and second with one out.

Third baseman Giovanny Urshela lined a double into the gap in left-center field, scoring Almonte and Ramirez and giving the Indians a 3-1 lead.

The Tigers countered with two runs in the top of the seventh inning. With one out, catcher James McCann and shortstop Andrew Romine both singled, and center fielder Anthony Gose drew a walk from right-hander Danny Salazar, loading the bases with one out.

Right-hander Bryan Shaw relieved Salazar, and Shaw’s first pitch was a wild pitch, allowing McCann to score from third to cut the Cleveland lead to 3-2.

Shaw retired left fielder Rajai Davis on an infield popup for the second out. But second baseman Ian Kinsler singled to right field. Romine scored on the play, and Gose appeared to score as well, but the Indians challenged the call that Gose was safe at the plate on the throw home by right-fielder Lonnie Chisenhall.

After a video review, the call was reversed and Gose was ruled out, ending the inning with the score tied 3-3.

“I didn’t think there would even be a play on Gose, with his speed, but give Chisenhall credit for that throw,” said Detroit manager Brad Ausmus.

That was the second video review that resulted in Detroit losing a run. In the second inning the Tigers lost another run on a reversal of what was originally safe call at home plate.

“I don’t ever remember seeing that happen twice in one game, but I‘m glad it did,” said Francona.

It didn’t remain tied very long, however, as Brantley hit Simon’s second pitch of the bottom of the seventh inning over the wall in center field for his 14th home run, giving Cleveland a 4-3 lead. One out later, Chisenhall singled, stole second and scored on a single by Gomes.

Simon, who came into the game with a record of 4-0 and a 1.50 ERA in four starts vs. Cleveland, gave up five runs on nine hits in 6 2/3 innings.

“He’s been very successful against Cleveland this year and his pitch count was down, so I let him come out for the seventh,” said Ausmus.

“We made some adjustments against him tonight. We don’t want anyone to be 4-0 or 5-0 against us,” said Brantley.

Detroit tied it again in the eighth inning. With one out right fielder J.D. Martinez singled and went to second on a single by designated hitter Victor Martinez, off right-hander Bryan Shaw. Third baseman Nick Castellanos followed with a double to left field, scoring J.D. Martinez, cutting the lead to 5-4, and moving Victor Martinez to third.

Allen, Cleveland’s closer, relieved Shaw and Allen struck out McCann for the second out. But Romine singled through the left side of the infield, scoring Victor Martinez with the tying run.

NOTES: Indians RHP Corey Kluber, who hasn’t started a game since Aug. 29 because of a strained hamstring, is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday. ... Indians SS Francisco Lindor leads major league rookies in hitting with a .309 average. Only three American League players have more hits than Lindor’s 93 since his recall from Triple-A Columbus on June 14. . . Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler’s RBI single in the seventh inning was the 1,500th hit of his career. . . Tigers RHP Alfredo Simon allowed five runs in 6 2/3 innings after allowing a total of four runs in 24 innings over his first four starts vs. Cleveland this year.