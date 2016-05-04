Lindor’s offense, defense lead Indians past Tigers

CLEVELAND -- Francisco Lindor has the whole package, and the whole package was on full display Tuesday night.

The Cleveland shortstop made a couple of outstanding plays in the field, and he also was the Indians’ biggest offensive weapon in a 7-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field.

“Part of the reason he has a chance to be so good is that he can impact the game in so many ways,” Indians manager Terry Francona said of the 22-year-old.

Lindor had three hits, including a three-run home run, and unbeaten Josh Tomlin pitched six innings as Cleveland improved its record this year against the Tigers to 4-0.

Lindor had a single, a double and a home run in the first five innings as the Indians roughed up Justin Verlander, who lasted just five innings and gave up seven runs.

“I felt good, I just did a bad job of pitching,” Verlander said. “I need to execute better.”

The game was the opener of a six-game homestand for the Indians, who snapped a streak of playing six consecutive one-run games. Cleveland dropped five of those contests, including three one-run losses in Philadelphia over the weekend.

The Indians, who scored seven runs in the three games against the Phillies, scored seven runs in the first five innings against the Tigers on Tuesday.

Cleveland got two hits from Jason Kipnis and two RBIs from Mike Napoli. The offensive outburst was a welcome one for the Indians, who came into the game 11th in the American League in runs scored.

Detroit’s Ian Kinsler had two hits, including a two-run homer.

Tomlin (4-0) gave up two runs on nine hits in six innings. He struck out five with no walks.

“We got our hits off him, but we didn’t do much damage,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “He doesn’t seem to throw the same pitch twice.”

Francona said it was vintage Tomlin.

“He competed like crazy,” Francona said. “He throws strikes, he controls the running game, all the things you need to do to be successful, he does, and he did it against a very good lineup.”

Verlander (2-3) retired the side in order just once. He yielded eight hits and three walks while striking out two.

The Indians have beaten Verlander more times than any other major league team. In 45 career starts against Cleveland, he is 18-20 with a 4.53 ERA. In 25 career starts at Progressive Field, he is 9-14 with a 5.61 ERA.

“You always have stadiums where you do or don’t pitch well,” Ausmus said. “It’s always a little random.”

The Indians sent seven batters to the plate and scored three runs in a 38-pitch first inning for Verlander.

A two-out, two-run double by Napoli and an RBI single by Yan Gomes gave Cleveland an early 3-0 lead.

Tomlin held Detroit scoreless on four hits through the first four innings. He was aided by a double play in the first inning, which came when right fielder Marlon Byrd caught a fly ball hit by Victor Martinez, then threw out J.D. Martinez at the plate when the runner tried to score from third on the flyout.

J.D. Martinez was originally ruled safe, but Francona challenged the call, and after a video review, the call was changed.

Detroit cut the Cleveland lead in half in the fifth on Kinsler’s home run, a two-run blast over the left field wall, cutting the Indians’ lead to 4-2.

Cleveland countered with a three-run bottom of the fifth. Carlos Santana walked and Kipnis singled. Lindor then pounded a 3-1 pitch from Verlander into the seats in right field for a three-run homer.

“I knew I got it, but I didn’t think it would go that far,” Lindor said. “I just try to get the bat to the ball as fast as I can, and if they go out, they go out.”

Trailing 7-2, Detroit scored a run off reliever Zach McAllister in the eighth inning on an RBI single by Nick Castellanos, one of four Tigers with two hits.

NOTES: The Tigers activated C James McCann (sprained ankle) from the disabled list. To make room on the roster, the Tigers traded C Bobby Wilson to Texas for RHP Chad Bell, who was assigned to Triple-A Toledo. ... Tigers RHP Jordan Zimmermann was named the American League Pitcher of the Month for April and DH Victor Martinez was named AL Player of the Week. ... Indians backup C Roberto Perez, on the disabled list with a right thumb injury, had an MRI exam Tuesday. He will be re-examined Thursday, at which time it will be decided if surgery is necessary. ... The Indians went into Tuesday’s game having played six straight one-run games. According to STATS, it was the most consecutive one-run games the Indians played since they were in six in row in August 2006. The club record for most consecutive one-run games is seven, in 1962 and 1966.