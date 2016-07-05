Napoli's blast helps Indians end brief skid

CLEVELAND -- Some home cooking and a familiar foe were just what the Cleveland Indians needed to end their brief two-game losing streak.

Mike Napoli's two-run home run in the seventh inning broke a 3-3 tie and lifted the Indians to a 5-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Monday night at Progressive Field.

With the win, Cleveland is 10-0 vs. Detroit this season. The American League Central Division-leading Indians extended their lead over the second-place Tigers to 6 1/2 games. The loss snaps Detroit's six-game winning streak.

The Indians have also won 12 games in a row at home. Their last loss at Progressive Field was on May 31.

Reliever Jeff Manship (1-1) pitched 1 1/3 perfect innings to get the win and Cody Allen pitched the ninth to earn his 18th save.

With the score tied at 3, right-hander Bruce Rondon (2-1) struck out Jason Kipnis to start the inning, but Francisco Lindor drew a walk.

Napoli then walloped an 0-1 pitch deep into the bleachers above the left-field wall for his 17th home run, a two-run blast that gave the Indians a 5-3 lead.

"He throws pretty hard," said Napoli of Rondon. "I just tried to stay short to the ball and I caught it right."

Signed to a one-year contract as a free agent during the winter, Napoli leads the Indians with 55 RBIs and he's second on the team with 17 home runs.

"That's why he's here. We like for him to take three good swings (in every at-bat)," Indians manager Terry Francona said.

The game ended on a video replay. With a runner at first and one out Jose Iglesias hit a sharp grounder to second baseman Kipnis, who flipped to shortstop Lindor for the out at second. Lindor's throw to first arrived at the same time as Iglesias.

First base umpire Jordan Baker called Iglesias safe. Francona challenged the call.

"We had nothing to lose there," he said.

After a video review the call was reversed. Iglesias was ruled out, completing a game-ending double play.

"I was a little surprised they changed it. I thought (Iglesias) beat the throw," said Tigers manager Brad Ausmus.

The Indians and starter Danny Salazar took a 3-1 lead into the sixth inning, but Salazar, who came into the game leading the American League with a 2.22 ERA, was unable to make it through the sixth.

With two outs, Victor Martinez lined a single to right field. Nick Castellanos then belted a 1-1 pitch over the wall in left field for his 15th home run, a two-run blast that tied the game at 3.

Castellanos' 15 home runs match his career high set last year, but at this point last season he only had six homers.

"He's much more selective this year," Ausmus said. "He's not going out of the zone like he did the last couple of years."

Salazar gave up a walk and a single to the next two batters before Manship came in to get the third out, then retired the side in order in the seventh inning.

"Those outs he got were really big because it allowed us to regroup," Francona said.

In 5 2/3 innings, Salazar gave up three runs and eight hits, with six strikeouts and one walk.

"He had really good stuff, but left a changeup up to Castellanos and that changed the game. Then I thought he got a little tired," Francona said.

Napoli hit the first pitch of the second inning to the wall in left-center field for a double, then scored on a single by Carlos Santana, giving the Indians a 1-0 lead.

The Indians made it 2-0 in the third inning. Rajai Davis led off with a walk. Then, while pitching to Kipnis, Tigers starter Norris had to leave the game with a right oblique strain.

"He reached for a grounder and pulled something," said Ausmus.

Dustin Molleken, recalled from Triple-A Toledo earlier in the day, relieved Norris, and Kipnis greeted him with a double to right field, moving Davis to third. Davis scored on a sacrifice fly by Lindor, giving Cleveland a 2-0 lead.

Steven Moya's home run leading off the sixth inning cut the Tigers' deficit to 2-1.

The Indians got that run back in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly by Lindor to extend the margin to 3-1.

NOTES: The start of the game was delayed 2 hours and 21 minutes by rain. . . Continued fallout from their bullpen-busting, 19-inning game in Toronto on Friday saw the Indians on Monday designate for assignment two relievers, RHP Joba Chamberlain and LHP Tom Gorzelanny. To fill those spots in the relief corps, the Indians recalled RHP Mike Clevinger and LHP TJ House from Triple-A Columbus. ... The Indians have nine series sweeps this season, three of them coming against Detroit. ... Tigers RHP Jordan Zimmermann, who was scheduled to start Tuesday's game, was placed on the disabled list Monday due to a strained neck. RHP Anibal Sanchez will start Tuesday's game in place of Zimmermann. The Tigers filled Zimmermann's roster spot by recalling RHP Dustin Molleken from Triple-A Toledo. ... Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera is four RBIs shy of 1,500 for his career.